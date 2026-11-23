Turley: Even Chicago's Far-Left Council Has Had Enough Of Brandon Johnson

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

For years, I have written about how Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and his enablers at the Chicago Teachers Union have devastated my home city's finances. His anti-business and often racist diatribes have chased companies, including the Chicago Bears, out of the city. At the same time, he has piled up debt for future generations to pay rather than balance his bloated budget. He, however, continues to spend money on splashy political statements from anti-ICE measures, city-run stores, and reparations. Now even the far-left, pro-taxation City Council has had enough and called for an independent investigation into the city's budget and spending. The Sun-Times reports that Chicago is now facing an $882 million budget deficit.

The City Council does not believe the mayor, who has shown a consistent lack of honesty during a long line of controversies, including his most recent claim to be using race in awarding contracts to distribute funds for supporting undocumented families. Johnson has spent hundreds of millions on undocumented families.

DOJ EYES CHICAGO CONTRACTING: After Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson boasted on a podcast of steering millions in migrant contracts to Black-owned businesses, the Justice Department says it is reviewing municipal contracting practices, as Johnson walks back his language. pic.twitter.com/koq6vOCc1w — Special Report (@SpecialReport) November 17, 2026

Ald. Matt O'Shea said, "We have a clear lack of transparency, accountability, and confidence in what's going on."

The city council voted 45-5 to authorize an independent investigation into the finances. Astonishingly, five members wanted to prevent the citizens from seeing such independent analysis.

Johnson has insisted his budget is 76% structurally sound, relying primarily on recurring revenue rather than one-time fixes. Gabrysch previously testified that the budget was only 56% structurally sound because of borrowing.

This follows the resignation of yet another CFO. Ashlee Gabrysch released a statement saying that she could no longer meet her commitment to "upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency." She added, "It has become apparent...that to continue in this role would be to compromise my integrity and professional obligations. I therefore have concluded that I must step down from my role, and hereby tender my resignation."

Her acting replacement, Comptroller Michael Belsky, then joined Johnson in attacking Gabrysch and accusing her of improprieties.

The action comes as Standard & Poor's has put Chicago on a credit watch.

Johnson was elected with the massive infusion of money from the teachers' unions, which have continued to push him to spend wildly on contracts and pensions. He has devastated the city's financial position while pushing insane anti-business policies at a time of shrinking revenues.

Chicago has always been Democratic and liberal. However, while there was considerable corruption (particularly under the Daley machine when I grew up in the 70s), it was also a working-class city with common-sense finances. It was never viewed as particularly anti-business until the last couple of decades, as far-left council members took control and then Johnson was brought into office. It has been hard to watch Johnson and his allies run Chicago's finances into the ground.

Johnson has long displayed a dangerous combination of ignorance and arrogance in dealing with tax and finance issues. Like many socialist politicians and their allies, he thinks that any spending can be covered by the wealthy or by taking massive loans or floating bonds.

For example, most recently, Johnson decided to borrow another $350 million in 2027 and another $131 million in 2028 to cover massive payments in police misconduct cases. That $350 million will add $190 million in interest over the next seven years. It is vintage Johnson, kicking debt down the road to be paid by someone else.

Chicago is a wonderful city with huge assets and growth potential. It has been consistently undermined by a liberal city council that piles on debt and treats businesses as targets rather than partners. Now even the council has had enough with the walking disaster known as Brandon Johnson. The lies and racist rhetoric can no longer mask the cascading failure in finances. Real reform will require liberal voters setting aside radical politics for reasoned, rational leadership.

However, Chicago must first survive Brandon Johnson.