US Weighs Military Training for Syrian Army Despite Massacres of Alawites, Christians & Druze

For the first time since the overthrow of secular Ba'ath President Bashar al-Assad, Washington is said to be readying a plan to train the Syrian military, though nothing has yet been publicaly approved or formalized.

Ex-al Qaeda commander and self-proclaimed President Ahmad al-Sharaa's regime came to power in December 2024, and what followed were various waves of massacres involving the country's minority religious populations - including attacks on Alawites, Christians, Druze, and Shia-related groups. The Kurds have also been targeted in Damascus-backed Sunni attacks.

Sources cited in a Monday Reuters report describe that discussions have focused on training the Syrian army in "demining". From there it would likely expand, as these 'allied' training programs tend to go.

"The proposal for a multinational ‌training mission still faces legal hurdles in the United States and skepticism among some in the Syrian military," the sources said.

The officials added that "the initial program would emphasize training in demining and ​safe disposal of ordnance, but could serve as a model for wider cooperation if successful."

A US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman has said that the so-called Damascus Coordination ​Center (DCC, based in Jordan) is continuing to work in "support of a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria."

Ironically it was US-Gulf axis covert intervention which largely destabilized Syria in the first place, driving a some 14-year long proxy war. The CIA had its 'Timber Sycamore' program, while the Pentagon claimed to have trained 'moderate rebels'. These supposed 'moderates' ended up being jihadists, including militants that cooperated with and even directly joined ISIS.

Now in the post-Assad era, the Syrian army is made up of the very same jihadists who waged a brutal war against the Assad government as well as the Syrian poulation for years. Among favored tactics were suicide bombings.

"The framework under discussion would also involve personnel from about 15 US allies, including Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE," the Reuters report says.

And here's the fun part: US officials "would need to vet prospective Syrian recipients before providing funding."

In Julani’s Syria, you can get blown up for going to church.



In Julani’s Syria, you can get blown up for going to the wrong mosque.



But sure, tell us more about “stability.” pic.twitter.com/hJwQ9mkbk0 — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) December 26, 2025

This would bring the US Leahy Laws into play, given the historic legislation prohibits Washington cooperation with foreign forces involved in gross violations of human rights.

It wasn't long ago that President Sharaa (aka Jolani) had a US bounty on his head for being 'ex-ISIS' and a founding member of al-Nusral Front, which is Syrian Al-Qaeda.

He has also sought to whitewash his image and engage in heavy PR aimed at Western audiences. While the Islamist government has presented an idea of religious unity for Syria, they have also eagerly branded any clashes involving Alawites as "Assad remnant" forces, and reacted harshly, while plainly targeting especially the Alawites on a day-to-day basis.