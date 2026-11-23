Watch: 'Tear Gas' Let Off In Crowd At UK Concert; 12,000 Evacuated

"No one checked a single bag..."

More than 12,000 people were evacuated from Manchester's Co-op Live arena on Sunday night after a substance police first described as tear gas was released into the crowd at a concert by Houston rapper Don Toliver, according to reports by pagesix.com. Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident shortly after 10 p.m., and one person was taken to hospital.

Police said in their first statement, posted at 11:35 p.m., that "a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd at the end of a concert."

We're responding to an incident at Co-op Live after a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd at the end of a concert. We're safely evacuating attendees supported by emergency services. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZZabsFZiCx — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 22, 2026

Video from the floor appeared to show the moment the crowd parted around a cloud in the mosh pit.

think this was the moment tear gas was let off in the mosh, crowd parting #dontoliver #Manchester #cooplive pic.twitter.com/bZmb759LAU — Tayla Martin (@taylamartin99) November 22, 2026

By 2:18 a.m. Monday, the force had dropped the tear gas language, saying only that people in the crowd had suffered effects "from an unknown substance."

Emergency services have safely evacuated concertgoers at last night's (22.11.26) Toliver show at Co-op Live after reports of people in the crowd suffering effects from an unknown substance. Several people remain to be medically assessed on site for side effects, as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/iTrKy4Hh5u — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 23, 2026

"Enquiries are underway into what the substance is and what caused the incident," police said Monday. Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker, the incident's gold commander, said: "We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about." As of Monday morning, police had not said who released it or announced any arrest.

The North West Ambulance Service sent crews including its Hazardous Area Response Team. "More than 50 people have been assessed by our clinicians, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms," it said, adding that "decontamination is being carried out as a precaution." Parker urged anyone who had left the event and since become unwell to go to their local hospital.

cancelled due to tear gas don toliver manchester pic.twitter.com/C75vTI6p3D — josh (@joshmcfccc) November 22, 2026

Fans who were inside described a long wait with no word from staff. Ash Chorton, from Preston, told LBC he "didn't see a single person's bag get checked" on the way in. "No one checked a single bag with anyone around us," he said, adding that a guard holding a metal detector "wasn't scanning anyone." He said the crowd was made to wait about an hour before being told the show was over, time that "could have been people surrounded by tear gas."

Co-op Live said it was "working closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify the cause and action appropriately," and that its priority "remains the safety and security of all visitors."

The 23,500-capacity arena, the largest indoor venue in the UK, has had a rough run since it opened in 2024. Its debut was postponed three times, the last within hours of the doors opening, after part of the air conditioning system fell from the ceiling during a soundcheck, ITV reported at the time.

The venue sits about two miles from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber struck an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017. Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett died in that attack, told LBC that venues should practice lockdown and evacuation drills; Martyn's Law, the venue-security law named after him, takes effect next year.

Toliver, who had not commented by Monday morning, is booked to play London's O2 Arena on Monday night and OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday on his Nitrous tour. Neither venue had announced any change to the shows.