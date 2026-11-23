Zelensky Confirms Ukraine's Military Targeted Russian Cruiser In Libya, Issues New Footage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on ​Monday belatedly confirmed what everyone strongly suspected from the moment it happened - that Ukrainian forces were behind the Sunday drone attack on the eastern Libyan port of Benghazi, which sank the Russian corvette Merkury.

The Merkury is among the newest ships in Russia's fleet, having only been commissioned in 2023. The operation was a multi-pronged drone attack, which also hit and destroyed a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel.

Ukraine claims that this second vessel that was attacked was a Russian ​dry ‌cargo ship being used to transport weapons, identified as the MV ‌Angara. In a post on X, Zelensky hailed the "exemplary operation" of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukraine Defense Forces.

"It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It's one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette," wrote Zelensky.

He defended the action as nececssary and in response to "Russia's aggression." Zelensky also said in a Telegram message, "We ‌continue operations in designated waters."

The now sunk Russian corvette had been docked in Benghazi for several days, escorting a convoy of Russian ships that some Western sources have tied to Russia's arms exports. Formally part of the Black Sea Fleet, the Merkury had been operating out of Northern Fleet bases since the war in Ukraine kept it out of the Black Sea.

Area and coastal residents had reported three loud blasts and heavy anti-aircraft fire at the time of the first attack wave, and local social media pages described aircraft over the city, according to local media.

The United Nations mission in Libya on Monday has warned against any hostile action which could drag the country into broader conflicts.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) further warned against violating Libya's sovereignty, urging restrait among all parties. "Libya can not afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts," the mission stated on X.

Already Libya is divided into two rival and warring governments, and now spillover from the Ukraine war threatens to supercharge this persisting civil war in North Africa- a conflict that stretches all the way back to the 2011 NATO military intervention that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

Triploli, and its UN-recognized Government of Natinoal Accord (GNA), may actually be facilitating the Ukranian military presence and its operations. Sunday's attack appears to have been launched from a Western Libyan port.

Zelensky gave confirmation that Ukraine was behind the brazen attack on the Libyan port, and also issued new video of the drone boat attacks:

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the… pic.twitter.com/eW6DGfPuIZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

Libya has been a launchpad against Russian shipping before: in March, the Russian-flagged LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz exploded and burned between Malta and Libya, and Russia's Transport Ministry said the attack was "carried out from the Libyan coast by Ukrainian unmanned boats." We reported at the time that Reuters also named Ukraine as the suspect.

A month later, two Libyan officials told the Associated Press that Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, were operating in western Libya, mostly from an air base in Misrata, with others in Tripoli and Zawiya. One called it a "covert deal" between Kyiv and the Tripoli government, backed by Western countries including the US, and said the strike on the tanker was launched from a military facility in Tripoli. Kyiv never confirmed it.