3 Young Women May Have Died From COVID-19 Vaccines, FDA Investigation Finds

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Three women died after developing heart problems in the wake of COVID-19 vaccination, according to an internal Food and Drug Administration memo disclosed on Nov. 23 by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

I've released nearly 100 pages of internal HHS records, including an FDA memo identifying three young women, ages 19-21, who all received their second COVID-19 injection, developed myocarditis, and died.



I'm seeking additional records and answers from @SecKennedy.



Read the... pic.twitter.com/cHCJ8nnZ0E — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 23, 2026

One woman was 19 years old when she died. Another was 20. The third was 21.

For years, federal officials denied that COVID-19 vaccines had played a causal role in deaths outside those involving blood clotting following Johnson & Johnson's shot, despite internal records showing autopsies and death certificates had listed COVID-19 vaccines as a cause of some deaths.

The women started suffering symptoms about two weeks after receiving a second dose of messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines against COVID-19 in 2021, according to the report from the FDA. Two of the women received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and one received the Moderna vaccine.

The 20-year-old and 21-year-old died from myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation that the vaccines can cause. The 19-year-old died from multi-organ failure following heart failure, with possible signs of myocarditis.

FDA experts deemed the deaths possibly related to the COVID-19 shots. The vaccine cause was characterized as possible rather than probable or certain because reviewers identified alternative explanations, such as viral infection, for the deaths.

The deaths were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The FDA included the deaths in a report on individuals in that age range. The rest of the 88 deaths in the report were deemed unlikely to be related to COVID-19 vaccination or unassessable.

The FDA's report was dated Feb. 10, 2026.

Johnson, chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, released the report as an attachment to a letter to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the FDA.

Johnson also asked Kennedy for records after a report by The Disinformation Chronicle alleged that a senior FDA official, Dr. David Kaslow, leaked sensitive internal FDA information to people outside the agency.

"The allegations contained in this report are damning and, if true, demand accountability," Johnson wrote.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told The Epoch Times in an email that "the Department is in receipt of the request and will coordinate with the requesting committee accordingly."

The FDA did not return a request for comment by publication time.

Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA's top vaccine official at the time, said in late 2025 that the agency had determined for the first time that deaths of multiple children were related to COVID-19 vaccination.

An assessment of deaths reported to the VAERS had resulted in finding evidence that 10 deaths were related to shots children received, including deaths involving myocarditis.

The number was later narrowed to seven.

Prasad, who departed the agency in the spring, said recently that the standard for assessing deaths as certainly related to vaccines "is unattainable." He said kids absolutely died from COVID-19 vaccination.

Hundreds of millions of people in the United States received a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends most people receive the shot after an attempt to narrow the recommendation was blocked by a federal court.

The newly disclosed records from Johnson also included emails between Prasad and other FDA officials in late 2025 outlining plans to review deaths in people aged 18 to 40 who had received a COVID shot. Prasad said the documents should include an analysis of autopsy data.

The February report on deaths among those aged 18 to 24 followed, but a few weeks later an official noted that the report did not include any individuals aged 24. FDA officials declined to reassign an original author to revise the memo in March.