Democrat Lawmaker Indicted Over $240K COVID Fraud - And The Real Charity Got Shut Out

A Birmingham-area Democrat who was just re-elected to a second term in the Alabama House has been indicted on four counts of wire fraud, with federal prosecutors alleging that state Rep. Patrick Sellers collected more than $240,000 in COVID-19 relief grants and loans and spent much of it on himself.

According to the indictment, the money went to his personal credit card, a car loan, a mortgage and a home equity line on his house, a water bill and his daughters' college tuition. Sellers, 53, a Missionary Baptist pastor from Pleasant Grove who represents House District 57, surrendered Thursday morning, WBHM reported.

The alleged scheme ran from July 2020 to May 2021, before Sellers took his House seat in November 2022, and it started with a charity he had no authority over. From 2018 to 2023 he was chief of staff to the president of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention. In 2019, prosecutors say, he opened a bank account in the name of the convention's nonprofit arm with his own home as the mailing address instead of the convention's office in Selma, and the nonprofit's IRS address was later moved to his house as well.

Starting in July 2020, Sellers applied for pandemic money in that nonprofit's name without the knowledge of the convention's president or its executive board, the indictment says: a $20,000 SBA disaster loan, a $15,000 state nonprofit relief grant, a $20,000 state Revive Plus grant and a $50,000 "COVID-19 Emergency Response" grant from an Alabama nonprofit. His applications claimed five employees, then ten. The Alabama Department of Labor says the entity never had any.

When the convention's president found out about the SBA loan, he emailed the agency in January 2024 that he "was not aware of nor did I approve the application." He wrote that Sellers, "the sole person with access to the 501c3 account had surreptitiously applied for and received the loan and used the funds without any notification or authorization from the president or executive board."

Shortly after Sellers filed for the Revive Plus grant, the convention's president applied for one himself and was denied, because the fund had already been exhausted by earlier applications, including Sellers', according to prosecutors.

Sellers allegedly ran the same play through Project Zion Inc., a nonprofit for which he was registered agent and the only person with access to its bank account: a $20,000 Revive Plus grant, another $50,000 grant from the Alabama nonprofit and a $44,900 SBA disaster loan, on applications claiming seven and ten employees for a group that had none. Out of the loan money, $26,673.66 went toward paying off the mortgage on Sellers' home, which was taken out in his mother's name, the indictment says.

In April 2021, Sellers allegedly applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan for "Sellers Lawn Care," which prosecutors call a fictitious business. The application claimed $98,000 in 2020 gross income and came with a copy of a tax schedule that IRS records show he never filed. The lender deposited $20,415 into his personal account.

The indictment walks through the spending: $11,286.75 in payments on Sellers' credit card and about $1,000 to a water account in his mother's name, both from the convention nonprofit's account; $26,165.55 in October 2020 that covered virtually all the payments on a car loan in his name; and tuition and fees for two of his daughters at two universities, including $4,705 paid out of the Revive Plus grant.

All four counts rest on the three SBA loan wires and the PPP deposit. Each carries up to 20 years in prison, and the government is seeking forfeiture of the proceeds.

"The evidence here is overwhelming, and the grand jury agreed," U.S. Attorney Phillip Williams Jr. told a news conference, according to WBHM, adding: "If you have stolen from the government, we will find you, and we will prosecute you." Prosecutors said the alleged conduct did not involve Sellers' work as a state representative.

FBI Birmingham, which investigated the case, said Sellers "used much of that money for personal expenses," and closed its statement with a message "to those who choose to commit fraud against the government": "Justice Will Find You."

#FBIBirmingham and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced the arrest of an Alabama State Representative on fraud charges.



"The charges announced today underscore the FBI's commitment to investigating allegations of fraud against the government,... pic.twitter.com/npGThcGx6U — FBI Birmingham (@FBIBirmingham) November 19, 2026

Sellers is not the first Jefferson County lawmaker to land in federal court over public money. In July 2024, longtime Birmingham Rep. John Rogers was sentenced to 13 months in prison and former Rep. Fred Plump Jr. to 12 months and a day in a kickback scheme that steered about $400,000 from a county community service fund to Plump's youth baseball league, with about $200,000 kicked back, according to IRS Criminal Investigation.

The case lands as Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito presses Congress for more time to prosecute what he called the obscene amount of pandemic-era fraud, warning that without an extension the statute of limitations will expire and fraudsters will evade prosecution.