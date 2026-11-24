Ethanol Plant Bomb Suspect Jailed As Feds Reveal What Was On His Missing Hard Drive

The BioUrja Renewables trainee accused of the Nov. 13 bomb threat that emptied a one-mile ring around a Peoria, Illinois, ethanol plant will stay in jail until trial, after prosecutors told a federal judge that a hard drive removed from a laptop and found in his truck held files on explosive devices, and that a schematic map of the plant was in the same vehicle.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Hanna ordered Andrew M. Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, held without bond at a detention hearing on Friday, Nov. 20. Hanna called the accusations "exceptionally serious," WCBU reported from the courtroom, and said that if the device found at the plant had gone off, it would have caused "mass destruction and death." He described it as a "viable device," according to 25News.

Booking/mugshot photo of Andrew M. Kozak, the BioUrja Renewables trainee accused in the Peoria ethanol plant bomb threat

The emailed threat, sent to BioUrja employees under the subject line "severe site security risk," complained of a "severe lack of security" and a "general feeling of apathy" among plant workers. It gave the location of a bomb as a sign of "good faith" for "future negotiations," prosecutors said. Police found the package near a tank that afternoon, and the device was rendered safe. "The danger of that speaks for itself," Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas McMeyer told the court.

Prosecutors laid out the digital trail with surveillance footage and internet records. Cameras caught Kozak arriving at a Hy-Vee in north Peoria around 9:45 a.m.; about 15 minutes later, an email account in the name "Jake Armitage" was set up on the store's public Wi-Fi; and the threat went out at 10:16 a.m., with Kozak on camera inside the store two minutes later. He checked out at 10:31 a.m. Kozak's wife told FBI agents he had used the Jake Armitage name on Facebook, and the account was later used from the couple's home internet connection in Chillicothe, prosecutors said.

A Nov. 16 search of that home turned up AA rechargeable batteries, copper sheeting, wiring and white tape, which prosecutors said matched the components of the partly destroyed device found at the plant, one fitted with timers or remote-control parts. Agents also found a laptop with its hard drive missing. The drive turned up in Kozak's truck, holding files on shaped-charge explosives and a blasting cap well, along with a video about copper-based explosives, prosecutors said, according to Fox News. His search history, prosecutors said, ran to footage of ethanol tanks exploding and to the 2023 probe of a blast at another ethanol plant.

Here is a slide from prosecutors' presentation showing an alleged explosive device put at BioUrja. The government alleges it was Andrew Kozak but he has not been charged with that.

Kozak's public defender argued that the government had not shown he built or placed the device, that others in the house could have used the laptop, and that the batteries ran his wife's outdoor lights and solar lamps. The defense called Kozak an intelligent person, "a nice guy" who helps his neighbors, and asked that his right to liberty not be "eviscerated." Hanna found that no conditions of release would protect the public, saying home detention would not stop further planning and an ankle monitor would not stop him from running, and pointed to Kozak's record and to his family having left the area.

Kozak, a trainee at the plant for about 10 months, was taken into custody at the plant when he reported for his shift on Nov. 16. He has a string of Nebraska burglary-related convictions and two prison stints between 2008 and 2014, as we reported the day after a grand jury indicted him.

The indictment charges him with transmitting an interstate threat to damage and destroy the plant by fire and an explosive, which carries up to 10 years in prison, and with sending a threat by interstate communication, which carries up to five. Neither count accuses him of building or planting the bomb. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 17.

ICYMI: #FBISpringfield Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley thanked law enforcement partners and the community at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois' press conference announcing the indictment of Andrew M. Kozak following the identification of an... pic.twitter.com/U3wGqHyHxL — FBI Springfield (@FBISpringfield) November 17, 2026

The threat forced a mandatory evacuation of thousands of people within a mile of the plant in Peoria and East Peoria, which held until the afternoon of Nov. 14. A pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 3, and a jury trial for Jan. 11.

Evacuation and search operation after the bomb was found at the Peoria ethanol plant

Bill Daly, a former FBI investigator who worked the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, told Fox News the threat counts are a common opening move: they keep a suspect in custody while the lab work on the device catches up. "It doesn't mean that what he's currently charged with may be the only charges," he said.