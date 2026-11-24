Ex-CIA Analyst Drops Bombshell Claim About Who Armed Saddam's Gas Attacks On Iran

Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern says Americans have never been told that "we provided Iraq with the precursor chemicals and other things necessary to use chemical weapons" against Iran in the 1980s, and that the same public is now being primed to see Iran as the chemical threat.

McGovern made the claim Sunday on Dialogue Works with host Nima Alkhorshid, in an interview that ran from the European Union's planned defense buildup, which he says Europe can't pay for, to the press that sold the Iraq war and was never held to account for it.

"Talk about lack of knowledge," McGovern said. "Americans would never even know, because it hasn't been in the media, that we provided Iraq with the precursor chemicals and other things necessary to use chemical weapons..."

"In 1981, I was there. I watched it," he said. "Okay? Now, I didn't know at the time that we were providing chemical weapons or precursors. I did know that we were providing incredible intelligence to the Iraqis to kill the Iranians."

Declassified CIA files reported by Foreign Policy in 2013 show that in 1988 the US passed Iraq satellite imagery of Iranian troop positions knowing Saddam Hussein would likely use chemical weapons, and the agency gauged the dead in each of four such attacks at somewhere between hundreds and thousands.

(Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images)

McGovern brought it up because Alkhorshid had walked through the reports of the past few weeks that Iran is preparing chemical weapons or dirty bombs for use against its adversaries. McGovern's answer: virtually all of Iran's current top officials fought in that war, and "they know what the chemical weapons did to their comrades."

"So, it's the height of irony that because of the ignorance of the American people, they would say, oh, my God, those Iranians are going to use chemical weapons," he said, adding that Ayatollah Khomeini had ruled weapons of mass destruction "against our religion." He said he wonders whether the new reports came "from Israeli sources like all the other propaganda we get on Iran."

There's No Possibility

Alkhorshid opened the show on a Politico report out Sunday that the EU wants to raise defense spending by 232% in its 2028-2034 budget. The European Commission's proposal for that budget, unveiled in July 2025, put €131 billion toward defense and space.

"Nima, there's no possibility this kind of increase can happen in Europe," McGovern answered.

"It's not going to happen," he said. "The Europeans, who are used to a civilized social democracy with the benefits pertaining there unto, so to speak, [are] not going to let this happen. And we already see riots, for God's sake, a general strike in Spain, riots elsewhere."

Whether Europe's governments will ever hit their defense spending pledges is a question we've raised before.

Force A Military Clash

Asked about Saturday's attack on Russian ships in the Baltic, McGovern said the first reports pointed to a Ukrainian drone, and that Kyiv wants a wider war that drags NATO in.

"So what's happening here is the Europeans, not only in their budgetary proposals, EU, but also in the military, certain elements of the Europeans want to force a military clash," he said, singling out "the people in the Baltics" and Ukrainian drones flying "through Lithuania and Estonia and Latvia as if to provoke the Russians."

NATO Is Falling Apart

Why doesn't Moscow hit the NATO countries the drones fly over? McGovern pictured Putin asking his aides the odds that an unpredictable President Trump would answer an attack under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, hearing 5 to 10 percent, and deciding that was too high.

Then, in McGovern's telling, Putin's message to the hawks in Moscow: "NATO is falling apart. So is the EU. They don't have the money. They're going to be all out of office in a little while, for God's sake. Can't you see that we're winning?"

Our Fathers Lied

McGovern closed on the last war sold on weapons of mass destruction, by way of the lines Rudyard Kipling wrote after his son was killed: "If they ask you why we died, tell them because our fathers lied."

Image caption, Iraqi Kurds pass a memorial to the 1988 victims of the Iraqi poison gas attack on Halabja, in March 2003 (Getty Images Image caption, Iraqi Kurds pass a)

The claims about those weapons and about "ties between Saddam Hussein and Al Qaeda were shown to be manufactured," he said, citing Jay Rockefeller, the former Senate Intelligence Committee chairman who died Nov. 6.

On releasing the committee's final report on prewar intelligence in June 2008, Rockefeller said the Bush administration "repeatedly presented intelligence as fact when in reality it was unsubstantiated, contradicted, or even non-existent," according to the committee's release.

No One Was Held Accountable

McGovern then recalled Fred Hiatt, the Washington Post's late editorial page editor, being asked by a student at Columbia's journalism school about the Post's prewar op-eds. Hiatt's answer, as McGovern quotes it: "Well, if the Iraqis did not have any weapons of mass destruction, we probably should not have said that they did."

"Hiatt remained op-ed director for several years later until he died in place, for God's sake," McGovern said. "No one was held accountable. Intelligence officials that lied, the media that lied."