'First Time This Far West': Russian Warship Suspected Of Blinding 140 Flights Off UK Coast

A Russian warship shepherding three sanctioned cargo ships through the North Sea is suspected of jamming the satellite navigation of some 140 airliners on Nov. 9, among them British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair flights out of London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh, according to an analysis by aviation intelligence group Hexbird reported Tuesday by The Telegraph.

Hexbird, run by aviation data analyst John Wiseman, traced the roughly 20-minute burst of interference to a radio transmitter over the North Sea about 190 miles off the English coast. By its count, around 40 of the affected aircraft were in or near UK-controlled airspace at the time. They included a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Rome, an easyJet flight from Manchester to Hurghada, Egypt, and a British Airways flight from London to Stockholm. The analysis found no operational effect on the flights; airliners carry backup navigation and pilots train for losing GPS.

Electronic warfare specialist Thomas Withington told the paper that if Russia were behind it, it would be "an intensification of the disruption that we've seen so far," adding: "It's the first time to my knowledge, first time we've seen anything this far west. But equally, I don't think it'll be the last time."

The convoy in question, the Lady R, the Lady D and the Maia-1, set out from Baltiysk in Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on Nov. 5, escorted by the Steregushchiy-class corvette Stoikiy and shadowed by the Danish patrol vessel HDMS Najaden, according to ship tracking by The Maritime Executive. All three freighters are sanctioned and have been suspected of ferrying weapons between Russia and North Korea for the war in Ukraine. On Nov. 9 they were heading south through the North Sea, past the epicenter of the jamming.

James Droxford, a former naval intelligence officer, told The Telegraph that the Russian escort was "almost certainly the origin of the GPS jamming, not the merchant vessels," and read it as a response to NATO's watch on the convoy: the ships had been "tracked all the way through the North Sea," and the short burst, its location and the assets around it suggested "a reaction to deter surveillance by the West against those ships."

Hexbird's own analysis stops short of that: it "neither identifies the convoy as the source" of the jamming "nor rules it out." Ramsey Faragher, chief executive of the Royal Institute of Navigation, said the area hit was so large that the jammer was more likely on "a dedicated military platform," and that Britain was "quite lucky" it sat so far offshore, sparing the country's mobile phone networks and digital radio.

The Netherlands caught it first, when air traffic control at Schiphol said several aircraft lost their RNP satellite approach and at least seven had trouble landing in Amsterdam before controllers talked them down safely, Belgium's VRT reported, and the Dutch agency called jamming the plausible cause. Belgium's air navigation service, skeyes, said it logged no reports of jamming or spoofing that evening. Wiseman's reconstruction at the time put the hit at about 80 aircraft over the Netherlands, Belgium, eastern England and northwestern Germany between 6:08 and 6:27 p.m. local time, with the source 80 to 110 nautical miles north of the Dutch island of Texel, according to AeroTime. Open-source tracker auonsson flagged the convoy four days after the jamming:

The massive but short jamming of flights over North Sea Nov 9 was almost certainly caused by Russian units.



A Russian arms convoy of three freighters and likely a warship passed the epicentre of the incident minutes away.



~80 flights (~15k passengers?) were affected for 20 min. https://t.co/0wNvX1QlXf pic.twitter.com/8LPi8bi0wm — auonsson (@auonsson) November 13, 2026

"We do not comment on operational security or intelligence matters," a government spokesman said, adding that "passengers can be confident their flight is safe" and that the government is putting £155 million into the resilience of critical infrastructure, including a GPS interference monitoring program.

Moscow has been blamed for jamming over the Baltic for years, though not every accusation has held up: when Brussels said Russia had jammed the GPS on Ursula von der Leyen's plane over Bulgaria last year, flight tracking data later undercut the story.

On Sunday a sister ship of the Stoikiy, the Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury, was sunk in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack on the port of Benghazi, and Zelensky confirmed Monday that Ukraine's military was behind it.