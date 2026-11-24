Futures Extend Losses As Trump Readies New Tariff Barrage On China, Dozens Of Other Countries: Report

US equity index futures were already sliding early Tuesday morning but legged lower around 8:00 a.m. ET after a Wall Street Journal report said the Trump administration is preparing to fire up the tariff machine again, targeting China and dozens of other countries.The report comes just days after last week's historic trilateral meeting involving Trump, Xi and Putin.

According to the report, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer could announce findings from a months-long investigation into China, the European Union and 14 other nations as soon as this week, though the timing remains unknown.

The new measures are expected to cover most products from the targeted economies. Steel, aluminum and automobiles would likely be excluded.

Nitty-gritty details remain uncertain, such as final tariff rates. Trump folks have already indicated they want to broadly restore tariff levels imposed in 2025 before the Supreme Court struck down the levies at the start of this year.

The outlet continued:

Nations that came to trade agreements with the Trump administration, like Japan, the EU and others, will likely see their overall tariff rate reflect the pacts they signed before the Supreme Court decision, said the people familiar with the plans. That means the EU, Japan and South Korea will likely face 15% tariffs or lower, while other nations like Vietnam and India could see higher tariffs based on their deals with Trump. China is likely to receive a higher tariff than many of the other nations, the people said, as Trump officials have said its subsidies are particularly extensive and disruptive to the global economy. The administration could also include language that allows it to increase the tariffs on nations if their industrial overcapacity worsens, or if they don't make policy changes in future negotiations with the U.S., some of the people added.

S&P 500 futures legged lower on the news, with the overall decline erasing about half of Monday's rally following Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia.

Nasdaq futures also legged lower.

The duties would likely be added to separate tariffs of 10% to 12.5% announced in July against 60 economies for failing to block trade in goods produced with questionable forced labor.

Markets were already on a roller-coaster ride over the Jensen-Nvidia saga and cracks in the AI circular financing scheme in recent weeks. Now, renewed tariff fears are adding yet another source of volatility to the holiday-shortened trading week, with VIX trading at 32.

All the hedge funds who covered shorts and went long yesterday pic.twitter.com/JIhWKHnJ24 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 24, 2026

And now wait for angry comments from Beijing.