Garbage In, Garbage Out: Why AI Hates Men

Authored by J.R. Dunn via American Thinker,

We've seen a bit of a mini-commotion in recent days over a study that demonstrates that AI treats men more harshly than women in situations more harshly than women.

The paper, "Harsher on Male? Evaluating LLMs on Gender-Asymmetric Moral Framing Across Diverse Conflict Scenarios" was published on arXiv last June. The authors were Guangzong Si, Dong Wang, Zhenhao Li, Yifan Yu, Panwang Pan, and Wentao Zhu. (It figures they were Chinese. No western researcher would dare applly for a grant to study this subject.)

Researchers proved every major LLM is secretly biased against men.



And they finally figured out why.



They evaluated leading LLMs across a wide range of real-world conflict scenarios, from workplace disputes to personal and ethical dilemmas.



They wrote strictly gender-neutral... pic.twitter.com/4XBMaIECcE — How To Prompt (@HowToPrompt__) November 20, 2026

The researchers tested the ten leading Large Language Models (LLMs), which are what pass for "AI" to the public, as to the standards inherent in various scenarios involving men and women. The scenarios themselves were neutral. The sole difference was in the sex of the protagonists.

The research discovered clear evidence of unequal treatment of the sexes. When a situation called for sanctions of some sort, the LLMs were more punitive and violent in their suggestions when a male was involved. They were, at the same time gentler, more understanding, and more forgiving with females. The findings were consistent among all models, and there were no exceptions - each LLM gave nearly identical results.

Responses to the study ranged from fears that AI would eventually turn against males to a claim that women were "misprogramming" the AIs. In truth, the answer is less threatening - if more obnoxious.

First, a glance at how LLMs work. LLMs digitalize text - that is plain, everyday wordage like what you're reading right now - and then process it through a neural net, guessing what the next number should be. This enables them to "learn" what the most probable next number is likely to be. It follows that LLMs are statistical software. There's no judgment involved, no thinking or insight, nothing that could accurately be called "intelligence" in the human sense.

Where does the text come from? Largely from off the Net. The text is downloaded and arranged into massive datasets that the LLMs then access. (This, BTW, is why Microsoft is so anxious that you use OneDrive. It offers a lot more up-to-date text to work with.)

And that's where the problem lies. Working off the Internet, what's there to be found? Radfem books and articles. Anti-male sloganeering and memes. Nasty emails and IMs. Testosterone poisoning. Me Too. All men are incels. A woman is safer with a bear in the woods. Women would be better off without men.

Conversely: all women are angels, constantly and brutally abused by men. No good can come of relations between the sexes. Life would be better if women ran things. The world should be like the Barbie movie.

What's a poor LLM to do? It can only go by the data that's presented to it. The digitized text is all that exists, its entire universe. There's a term everybody knows from the early days of computers: GIGO, Garbage In, Garbage Out. That's what we've got here. LLMs are being fed a mass of radical feminist dementia on one hand and infantile whining on the other. It's no surprise that the output is biased against males. If anything, it's surprising it's not worse.

Eventually, AI is going to need filters to deal with Internet trash. Until then, let's just be happy that they don't actually think.