German Judge Hands Would-Be Citizen A Children's Book, Exposing Her Fake Language Certificate

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

In a local court in Wildeshausen in Lower Saxony, a simple children's book became the decisive piece of evidence against a 45-year-old Iraqi woman seeking German citizenship. What began as a routine naturalization application collapsed when her own limited German skills became clearly evident when she failed to even be able to read a German children's book in court.

The woman, a resident of Wildeshausen, applied for naturalization with the authorities in Oldenburg at the end of January. She submitted a B1-level German language certificate that claimed near-perfect results: a full score on the oral portion and 209 out of 225 points on the written section. German authorities require B1 proficiency for naturalization, along with other criteria such as legal residency, self-sufficiency, and a citizenship test. The certificate was meant to demonstrate she could handle everyday communication and official correspondence.

Officials at the district office quickly noticed a problem. The woman spoke German only in a very broken manner, far below the level the certificate suggested. She later challenged a penal order, bringing the case to trial before the local district court.

In the courtroom, an interpreter was required for basic questions. The woman claimed she had taken the language exam roughly a year earlier in Osnabrück. When asked what the test covered, she could not provide details. After repeated questions and translations, she stammered only "read, write."

The judge then stepped into an adjacent room, retrieved a children's book, and placed it in front of the defendant.

"Read the first paragraph to me," the judge instructed. Only a handful of words were intelligible from the woman.

The judge observed that "80 to 90 percent were wrong." Pointing to the claimed exam results, the judge added: "You should thus be able to read the text perfectly."

Someone with those scores should also be able to understand official letters without difficulty, according to the judge.

Further questioning also revealed inconsistencies in the woman's claims. The handwriting on the submitted written exam did not match a test the woman completed later at the district office. She eventually admitted she had received "help" with the certificate.

The court convicted her of attempting to fraudulently obtain German citizenship in violation of the Nationality Act and imposed a fine of €2,760. After the verdict, the woman repeatedly protested the amount, saying "That's too much" and pleading with the judge to reduce it.

The judge replied that "falsely obtaining citizenship is no petty offense," and noted that the woman could appeal or request to convert the fine into community service hours through the public prosecutor's office.

Remix News has extensively reported on immigration fraud schemes over the last years.

Telegram "cash for answers" scam

In 2024, Remix News reported on a WDR public broadcaster investigation exposed a scheme in which people could join Telegram groups and pay about €250 for the correct answers (sometimes with Arabic explanations) to upcoming B1 German-language exams.

These exams, regulated by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), were taken by roughly 20,000 people every two weeks. A tip came from an exam-taker who noticed others finishing unusually quickly and confidently; some admitted their husbands had bought the answers.

BAMF officials indicated the leak likely involved insiders at exam centers improperly opening sealed materials and photographing them. The tests were distributed through many providers and thousands of centers, creating multiple points of vulnerability.

With hundreds of thousands of people passing the exam in a single year, the reporting raised questions about how many certifications used for naturalization were obtained fraudulently.

Fake certificates sold openly on TikTok

In 2025, Remix News reported on investigations by NTV and Stern magazine, which documented a large black market on TikTok. Vendors posing as language schools advertised certificates (A1-C2 levels, especially B1) and integration-test proofs with slogans such as "no school, no exam" in Arabic, Turkish, and Albanian.

Prices typically ranged from €750 to €2,700, with discounts even available for families. Posts often received hundreds of thousands of views. Journalists contacted dozens of dealers, met them in major German cities, and received authentic-looking certificates, including QR codes linking to fake verification sites, within days.

Officials told investigators the forgeries can be nearly impossible to detect reliably. Immigration staff described being overwhelmed, under pressure to process high numbers of naturalizations (sometimes tied to quotas or targets), and unable to perform thorough checks.

One official in southern Germany reportedly identified 340 fake certificates in a single week via QR-code tracing and questioned how many honest applicants remained.

Nationwide stand-in exam scheme

In 2026, Remix News reported that German authorities uncovered a coordinated network that supplied paid stand-ins with strong German skills to take language and naturalization exams in place of applicants.

The stand-ins used forged ID documents showing their own photo but the real applicant's personal data, allowing examiners to issue genuine certificates. Applicants reportedly paid €2,500 to €6,000.

The scheme operated across Germany. A 39-year-old Iraqi man described as a primary mediator was arrested and held in pre-trial detention; a 22-year-old German man was caught while attempting to sit an exam as a stand-in.

In one incident, 10 operatives were identified at a language school in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Investigators expected further cases in the high double digits, or more, and noted that hundreds of forged certificates had been found in related probes.