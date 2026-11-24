Huawei Found Guilty Of Plotting To Steal US Trade Secrets And Lying To Banks Over Iran

A federal jury in Brooklyn on Tuesday found Huawei guilty on 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets from American companies and bank fraud, closing out a case that began with the arrest of its chief financial officer in Canada nearly eight years ago.

The jury convicted Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies and three affiliates of bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations and money laundering, but acquitted the company of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge and the one that cast Huawei as a criminal enterprise, according to Reuters and the AP.

Huawei headquarters building in Shenzhen (Cheng Xin / Getty Images)

Over a trial of more than two months that opened with jurors sworn in on Sept. 8, prosecutors called more than 60 witnesses and the defense 15; deliberations began on Nov. 18. As we reported when the trial opened, prosecutors told jurors that Huawei committed crimes over two decades, from stealing technology to lying to banks about Iran and then covering it up.

The trade secret charges, added in a superseding indictment in 2020, named Cisco Systems, Motorola Solutions, T-Mobile, Quintel USA and Fujitsu among the victims. Prosecutors said Huawei sold routers running source code copied from a competitor, photographed the circuitry of a rival's networking gear at a Chicago trade show, and took a robotic arm out of a competitor's lab to be photographed and measured. They also pointed to antenna technology from Quintel and a circuit board from CNEX.

The bank fraud counts go back to the original 2019 indictment. Prosecutors said Huawei misled HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas about its business in Iran, passing off Skycom Tech, which the US says was an unofficial Huawei subsidiary, as an independent local partner. The company was also accused of doing business in North Korea and of lying to US officials.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei

"After the media started questioning Huawei's operations in Iran, so did Huawei's banks," prosecutor Meredith Arfa told the jury. She said the company's top leaders set the tone and "engaged in criminal conduct."

Huawei's lawyers said investigators took isolated misconduct by a handful of its more than 200,000 employees and built it into a grand conspiracy. Defense attorney Brian Heberlig accused prosecutors of having "cherry-picked" incidents and of relying on "innuendo and facts ripped out of context," argued that the banks knew all about Huawei's Iran business and competed for it anyway, and said much of the supposedly stolen material was already public. He told jurors that Huawei pays billions in licensing fees, and 75% of that money goes to US companies.

The case's best-known defendant never saw a jury. Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's CFO and the founder's daughter, was arrested in Canada on a US warrant in December 2018 and fought extradition for nearly three years. She went home to China in 2021 under a deferred prosecution agreement, in a swap that freed two Canadians Beijing had detained, and the US dropped the charges against her.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Brian Heberlig, Huawei’s lead lawyer, focused on the company’s acquittal on two charges, including the so-called RICO racketeering count, which he called the government’s lead charge. He said that the company would appeal the other counts.

“It’s hard not to have profoundly mixed emotions from the verdict we just heard,” Heberlig said. The RICO charge “alleged that the company was corrupt from top to bottom, that it had a corporate culture and policy of cheating, stealing, and lying, and the jury found the company not guilty on that charge.”

What the verdict changes for Huawei's business is unclear. The company has been barred from selling equipment to US carriers for years, was put on the US trade blacklist in 2019, and has been shut out by Canada and Britain, and Beijing has called Washington's campaign against it "economic bullying." In the meantime Huawei has become China's main homegrown alternative to Nvidia's AI chips, and as a company it faces fines, not prison.