"It's Very Clear In The Data": Ramp CEO Says AI's Jevons Paradox Broke

For two years, every cut in the price of AI was supposed to pay for itself. Now the CEO of the corporate card company that watches what tens of thousands of American businesses actually spend on OpenAI and Anthropic says that math stopped working this fall.

"What I would say really directly that no one has talked about this, but it's very clear in the data, which is over the last two months, Jevons paradox broke," Ramp co-CEO Eric Glyman told Y Combinator's Garry Tan on the Nov. 18 episode of How To Build The Future. Tan posted the clip early Tuesday, where it landed on a market that has spent the month dumping anything tied to the AI buildout.

Ramp credit card spending data suggests recently Jevon's Paradox broke for AI.



AI inference per unit of intelligence keeps coming down but usage is not spiking up accordingly of late pic.twitter.com/L8yxLOsSpf — Garry Tan (@garrytan) November 24, 2026

The idea Glyman says broke dates to 1865, when English economist William Stanley Jevons argued in The Coal Question that more efficient steam engines would raise Britain's coal consumption rather than cut it, because cheaper power kept finding new uses. Applied to AI, every drop in the price of a token is supposed to unleash so much new usage that total spending rises anyway.

The paradox has been the bulls' answer to every price cut since. When DeepSeek's cheap model knocked 17% off Nvidia in a single session in January 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tweeted, "Jevons paradox strikes again!" As recently as August, Citadel Securities' Frank Flight argued that the AI boom's valuations hinge on demand elasticity, citing Ramp's data on the biggest corporate spenders.

Smart Enough Already

Glyman explained it with what he said were "made up numbers": "Let's say you discount the price of intelligence by 10%. It becomes 10% more affordable. You would see the increase in consumption of quantity of intelligence used more than offset. Like railroads came down in price and they spiked up the usage of railroads." "And AI was that until recently."

A minute earlier, he explained why: models have gone from far below average human intelligence in the GPT-3.5 days to surpassing it, and much of the work businesses buy AI for doesn't need more.

"If you have a job that requires 120 IQ, and every time that you go from 70 to 90 to 115, the returns to that are going to be incredible. But there's this question of what happens when you go from like 120 to 150 for tasks that don't require it," Glyman said. "You know, it might be that accounting is solvable with 120 IQ model."

Tan offered his own diagnosis: "RSI is here. The model capabilities are going like this. And then suddenly, like the capability of society to absorb that is more or less hit a limit."

"Who knows, like maybe new model families can go and break that again," Glyman added. "It may not be permanent. Maybe we're at like a local maxima for now."

Ramp's in-house AI system, Glass, lets employees pick their model and comes with what Glyman called "smarter defaults," because "maybe the majority of spend on frontier models could be done by a simpler model." For Ramp's background coding agent, "we are happy to have the process and reasoning take 10% longer for a 50% cut in price."

Glyman also said "the ROI era of like AI is here," and called flat token budgets "a bit of a silly way of doing things." "If someone spends a thousand dollars to make ten thousand dollars, I'm trying to throw money at them," he said. "If someone's spending a thousand dollars to do their weekly prep for no value, I don't know, maybe we shouldn't do that."

"We don't sell tokens," he said. "We buy them."

The 1% Problem

Earlier in the interview, Tan raised the statistic Ramp put out this fall: the top 1% of spenders account for 80% of the spend on AI tokens. "That is exactly right," Glyman said.

As we reported in October, that concentration is what makes the slowdown dangerous: 1% of companies account for 80% of all business spending on OpenAI and Anthropic, mostly venture-backed tech firms, and their spending stalled over the summer. The top 1% spent $9,568 per employee in September, 3.1% below July's peak of $9,873.

Glyman said the same split showed up inside Ramp, where "1% of the people were using 80% of the tokens," some of them "not exaggerating 100x engineers." The gap between departments got so wide that Ramp stopped hiring for a whole quarter earlier this year, while the business was growing more than 100% a year, so that everyone else would learn the tools. Ramp's in-house coding agent, Inspect, now accounts for more than 85% of the company's pull requests, he said, and non-engineers, mostly on the customer experience team, opened 7,000 pull requests in the second quarter.

Asked how the other 99% catch up, Glyman said change "is very hard for people." For most of them, AI is "this unbelievable alien intelligence" behind "a wall and like a little slip," through which they pass it notes.

What The Data Says

Token spend on Ramp grew 42% in July, then just 1.5% across August and September combined, even as volumes kept rising, according to data the company gave TechCrunch. "A lot of the assumptions that we had about the trajectory of AI spend are starting to break down," Ramp lead economist Ara Kharazian said, blaming OpenAI and Anthropic's price cuts rather than weak demand. Anthropic said in a filing that its cuts reduced revenue growth by about $600 million.

Glyman has been saying it for a month. In a clip Fireside Alpha posted Oct. 27, he said of the link between AI prices and spending, "This summer, that appears to have broken." He made the same point at CNBC's Digital Finance Forum a day before the interview aired: OpenAI and Anthropic's revenue from Ramp customers grew 1% to 2% last month, against roughly 40% the month before. Kharazian's November update put October's AI spend growth at 1.65%.

Ramp's latest weekly read, though, looks different. In the week ending Nov. 15, total token spending rose 12.0% from the same week a month earlier, while volume jumped 27.2% and the blended OpenAI and Anthropic price per million tokens fell 11.2% to $0.45. Volume rose about 2.4 times as fast as the price fell, which is what Jevons looks like when it works. The top 1% of firms spent a median $10,199 per employee in October, up from $9,347, though AI's share of overall business spending on Ramp slipped to 5.43% from 5.68%.

Why The Market Cares

"Jevon's paradox stopped working for AI in the past 2 months" - Ramp



This is the sole reason the AI infra trade is down -40%.



Supply is known and coming.



The token price cuts have always led to a disproportionately higher increase in demand for tokens, aka Jevon's paradox.... https://t.co/RzPPLnaYQJ — Andy (@andyfazliu_) November 24, 2026

Goldman put the same condition in writing in September: "token demand growth will need to outpace declining token prices to support continued growth in investment spending," as we noted at the time, alongside its finding that realized return on invested capital across Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle had fallen from 40% to 25%, the lowest in its data going back to 2016.

Anthropic's amended filing put its committed spend at $895.4 billion, and Nvidia shares tumbled some 35% from their October record before last week's earnings. By Friday, the hope that Nvidia's results and Anthropic's listing would clear the decks was gone... until Jensen was reinstated. That doesn't change the trend of Jevons un-Paradoxing and furthermore, it's unclear if the most pro-open-model (low token cost) CEO in tech-land suddenly resurrected would help at all.

Glyman told Tan the last two months of data support the view that thousands of specialized firms, not one runaway lab, will capture AI's value, and that intelligence may one day be "almost free."

"Classically, I think the story of capitalism is the value to the ecosystems of inventions are much larger than the value captured by the creator of these inventions," he said.