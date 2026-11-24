Libya's Oil Output Plunges As Armed Groups Shut Key Pipelines

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,

Libya's oil production has crashed by about 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) after an outlaw group closed a valve on the pipeline transporting crude oil from Sharara, the country's biggest oilfield, the National Oil Corporation said on Monday.

Libya's NOC condemned the closure, which adds to the closure of a pipeline at the Hamada oilfield, which has been ongoing for three weeks now and has already resulted in a loss of about 15,000 bpd of crude oil production.

This weekend, NOC said that the forced shutdown of the Hamada pipeline by an armed group for more than 20 days has triggered severe financial losses and a drop in output, "directly undermining the strategic growth that the entire NOC workforce has been working tirelessly, day and night, to achieve."

Since the start of the blockade at Hamada, cumulative losses have reached 302,778 barrels, equivalent to $30.8 million, based on current average crude prices, NOC added.

As a result of the two valve closures, Libya's total daily oil production losses have now reached approximately 365,000 bpd, "at a time when global oil prices are rising, and the country is facing a critical economic situation," NOC said in a statement today.

NOC's board of directors called on the Petroleum Facilities Guard and the relevant government authorities "to fulfill their responsibilities in safeguarding oil facilities and infrastructure, preventing any attacks or disruptions to their operations, and intensifying efforts to reopen both pipelines and resume production as soon as possible."

Crude oil production at Sharara suffered the most recent setback two months ago, after an armed military group closed a valve on the pipeline that carries crude oil from the field to the Zawiya port for export.

Libya's fresh supply scare comes amid disruptions in the Middle East despite a rebound in crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz in recent months.