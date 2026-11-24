Nearly A Dozen Injured After Houthi Missile Strikes Tallest Tower In Saudi Capital

Yemen's Houthis have mounted another ballistic missile attack targeting the Saudi capital's financial district, and unlike in prior such instances, this time there are signifcant casualties.

The Public Investment Fund Tower suffered a direct hit, after which Saudi authorities reported that nearly a dozen people were injured in the attack.

Saudi Arabia's civil defense identified that the casualties included two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals, as cited in Al Jaeera.

The Wall Street Journal is also confirming, "A projectile launched by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels struck the tallest tower in Saudi Arabia’s capital Tuesday for the second time in less than a week, again damaging the building home to the kingdom’s sovereign-wealth fund."