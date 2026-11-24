Yemen's Houthis have mounted another ballistic missile attack targeting the Saudi capital's financial district, and unlike in prior such instances, this time there are signifcant casualties.
The Public Investment Fund Tower suffered a direct hit, after which Saudi authorities reported that nearly a dozen people were injured in the attack.
Saudi Arabia's civil defense identified that the casualties included two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals, as cited in Al Jaeera.
The Wall Street Journal is also confirming, "A projectile launched by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels struck the tallest tower in Saudi Arabia’s capital Tuesday for the second time in less than a week, again damaging the building home to the kingdom’s sovereign-wealth fund."
The report notes furrther: "The strike on the Public Investment Fund Tower, which stands over Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, follows a previous Houthi assault on the building on Thursday. Another Houthi attack earlier this month on the neighborhood, home to some of the world’s biggest financial firms, targeted a building owned by oil giant Saudi Aramco."
The building's offices are not fully active, with workers having been sent home earlier this month, though presumably there has remained a minimal level of staffing or security at the building.
WSJ adds that typical inbound projectile alert sirens were not active. "Authorities sent no alerts to residents in Riyadh before the Houthi strike on the 80-story building, people familiar with the matter said," the report says. "The building had already been evacuated a few weeks ago over Houthi threats, they added."
Tuesday's incident marks the second time in a week but the third time this month that Riyadh's financial district has suffered damage amid Houthi missile and drone attacks, bringing the region back to the cusp of further escalation.
The Saudi government has denounced what it called a terrorist attack; however, Saudi anti-air defenses have been largely powerless to stop Houthi projectiles from getting through. US military advisors are in the kingdom assisting with Patriot batteries.