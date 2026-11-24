'No Direct Threat': Opposition's Eisenkot Challenges Bibi's Call To Escalation Against Iran

Via The Cradle

Gadi Eisenkot, the head of Israel's Zionist opposition bloc, said on Monday that he does not see an immediate threat from Iran that requires military action prior to the formation of a new Israeli government.

The opposition leader, who was recently tasked with forming a new government by Israel’s president, argued that Tel Aviv should instead focus on Tehran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. "The gravest threat from Iran is the 440 kilograms of enriched uranium that have still not been destroyed or removed. We need to focus on that," Eisenkot said at a meeting of his Yashar party on Monday.

"I do not currently see a direct and immediate threat to the State of Israel that necessitates action prior to the formation of a government," he added.

The comments come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently operating in a caretaker capacity, continues to call for escalation against the Islamic Republic, while berating Israeli political leaders who have expressed caution over a new bombing campaign on Iran.

In a statement to the media ahead of a meeting with his Likud party, Netanyahu accused Israeli leaders of “minimizing” security threats against Israel.

"Whoever derides, whoever minimizes these threats – those surrounding us that are immediate, tough and severe – is doing so for political reasons," the prime minister said.

As Netanyahu pushes for early military action against Iran, among those favoring Eisenkot’s view is Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. Israeli news site Ynet reported that "Zamir is among the leading figures seeking to prevent a hasty military operation."

The report added that chief of the Mossad Ronen Gofman has favored Netanyahu’s view and has called for an earlier attack against Iran.

It also states that the Israeli political establishment is divided on the matter, with some believing there is a “wider” window “of opportunity” to strike Iran. Despite Gofman’s position, others in the Mossad also believe there is no need to strike immediately.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders including Yair Golan have said that Netanyahu is seeking to reignite the Iran war in order to delay the Israeli government formation and remain in power longer.

Golan, a member of the Eisenkot bloc, said on Sunday: "For the sake of his political survival, Netanyahu is pushing Israel into another war."

Israel’s Channel 13 reported over the weekend that the Israeli army and US Central Command (CENTCOM) have agreed on the development of joint plans for an attack on Iran. The report said that the deadline for this escalation was “approaching.” Channel 13 also stated that US President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on the matter.

During a recent security meeting, Netanyahu said a new attack on Iran was “unavoidable,” the report added.

The New York Times (NYT) reported last week that Netanyahu was pushing Trump to join Israel in a “four-to-seven-day” campaign of heavy strikes on the Islamic Republic.

During a recent visit to the US by Gofman, the Mossad chief reportedly alleged that Tehran was planning “chemical attacks” against US officials. Trump has parroted those claims publicly, saying earlier this month that there was an “indication” that Tehran was looking towards the use of “biological weapons.”