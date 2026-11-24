Nvidiaaargh! > Nvidiaaah?

By Michael Every of Rabobank

Huang around long enough and things work out…. or fall apart, depending on how you look at it. Yesterday saw wild swings in markets, and in US politics and geopolitics, after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO 11 days after his firing for serial affairs and a Chinese spy scandal. That followed intervention from President Trump and Vice-President Vance, the former posting a picture of Huang as himself after his near assassination in 2024, holding up a red bra under the words ‘Sex sells’. To say this episode is not a good look for the US is an understatement: it grows bananas in a few states, so one pejorative political-economy adjective can technically apply.

Politically, ‘honeypot’ and chip allegations were well known in some circles before they were used to eject Huang, an act which appeared political. His reinstatement is far more so. Will future presidents now be more interested in who key US CEOs are, and they more interested in doing what presidents want?

From a national security perspective, it was ‘EM’ to allow what happened to transpire. Huang will be in the Congressional firing line in weeks and must explain what he knew about circumventing export controls on AI chips and spies – so who does it all get pinned on if not Trump? Certainly, don’t think Huang will be his own man now he’s back: he and his firm will be working with national security agencies rather than around them as poachers turned gamekeepers unless things have truly gone bananas. So, under-the-table US-China quid pro quo on AI chips for rare earths clearly won’t continue now, as the US just blacklisted Megaspeed, and Trump has even spoken about banning or taxing offshore data centres so China can’t control them. Where does that then lead us?

Financially, this was a state rejection of allowing the AI bubble to burst even if it didn’t flow from the Fed (itself showing how central banks are now less important). You don’t like the K-shaped economy with AI? Try the L-shape you get instead – or that seemed the risk.

Yet any ‘great man’ arguments aside, taking away the circular financing Nvidia offers the AI sector clearly ‘kicked out the jams’ from under it – and that ouroboros isn’t changed by reinstating Huang. Indeed, as one sees the dramatic advances in AI now emerging, with the promise of exponentially more within 12-18 months, a cynic might wonder if the sector just needs a little more time to produce the national security ‘lightning in a bottle’, behind a raised drawbridge vs. open source, after which the true economic value of the sector might be eventually allowed to reemerge?

But for now, we have US stocks up, yields up --as Fed concern about a bursting bubble was just addressed-- and the US dollar up. On the latter, recall the many stories over the first three quarters of 2026 about ‘dedollarisation’ and a weaker greenback. Then see the DXY is up 6% YTD and that the dollar just soared vs. EM while the AI panic was happening; and that it’s rising again now the panic is over.

Meanwhile, the Lowy Institute annual Asia Power Index claims “US military supremacy in Asia is over,” and it’s no longer “uncontested military hegemon,” as the US Navy warns of having to operate with 9 aircraft carriers for years, not 11, and the press reports China is expanding its nuclear submarine fleet with long-range missiles able to reach the continental US from the South China Sea. If you want to talk about the US dollar longer term outlook, follow that kind of trend.

Energy markets are still feeling happier despite three more ships on fire in Hormuz after hitting mines. The geopolitics is still less happy, with the US imposing sanctions on dozens of figures linked to Iran’s shadow banking networks while seeing Iran as perhaps behind dozens of new cyberattacks against its ships. Trump is holding back on new strikes for now, as is Israel. The US window may be closing with some GOP leaders signalling a potential openness to helping Democrats cut off Iran war funding; the Israelis are tied up by efforts to replace PM Netanyahu following the election held last month. Overall, escalation still seems more likely than not.

After Ukraine sank a Russian warship in a Libyan port, Moscow has warned of severe consequences, is poised to put a nuclear weapon in space within 60 days and has threatened “hostile” Estonia with “open war.” Clearly, escalation is the path there, while Von der Leyen and Jared Kushner have clashed over peace talks sequencing, the former wanting a ceasefire before any new European security architecture is discussed with Russia, the latter saying it all needs to happen in tandem. For now, new EU sanctions are aimed at Russia's banks, soldiers, and athletes.

Meanwhile:

In the UK, everything is all about Brexit again, Brejoin being the new mot du jour . Yet PM Burnham is now saying it would be “unthinkable” for Britain to rejoin the EU without a referendum, which doesn’t appear to have been the thinking last week. That’s as the leader of the opposition warns Britain risks French-style social unrest ahead even as the government isn’t cutting social spending at all.

. Yet PM Burnham is now saying it would be “unthinkable” for Britain to rejoin the EU without a referendum, which doesn’t appear to have been the thinking last week. That’s as the leader of the opposition warns Britain risks French-style social unrest ahead even as the government isn’t cutting social spending at all. In France, President Macron is proposing a constitutional reform to enforce a budget “golden rule” aimed at fiscal discipline - which would resolve the large and sometimes violent social unrest being seen on its streets(?)

- which would resolve the large and sometimes violent social unrest being seen on its streets(?) Le Pen says she wants to negotiate tariffs with the US bilaterally, smashing EU rules, as France doesn’t run a trade surplus with it: recall she also wants to withhold France’s EU budget contribution, leave Schengen, the EU electricity market, and some single market rules.

recall she also wants to withhold France’s EU budget contribution, leave Schengen, the EU electricity market, and some single market rules. Ahead of Spain’s election, very divergent trends are being seen : rising support for left-wing Basque separatists seems to stand against a general Spanish shift to the right.

: rising support for left-wing Basque separatists seems to stand against a general Spanish shift to the right. The annual Berlin Pulse survey just showed 83% of the German public don’t want to choose between the US and China . One is a NATO ally whose president just posted that Putin is ‘my friend’; the other backs Russia and is close to being in a trade war with Berlin.

. One is a NATO ally whose president just posted that Putin is ‘my friend’; the other backs Russia and is close to being in a trade war with Berlin. US-India energy ties are reportedly tightening as India buys Venezuelan oil and US LPG, with rumours that a trade deal is finally moving closer.

as India buys Venezuelan oil and US LPG, with rumours that a trade deal is finally moving closer. A South Korean think tank reports even its dynamic exporters are seeing intense competition from China in 10 of 13 key sectors , raising the risks of a hit to sales and of K-shaped economic polarisation. Imagine what less muscular global exporters are going to experience ahead.

, raising the risks of a hit to sales and of K-shaped economic polarisation. Imagine what less muscular global exporters are going to experience ahead. In Canada, a potential constitutional crisis seems to loom after a Quebec court ruled that separatist provincial legislators must swear an oath to King Charles III or else their laws are unconstitutional – yet they refuse to do so.

after a Quebec court ruled that separatist provincial legislators must swear an oath to King Charles III or else their laws are unconstitutional – yet they refuse to do so. New York Mayor Mamdani appointed the 9/11 defence lawyer for Al Qaeda as Chief Counsel following the announced closure of the anti-terror police department and Rikers Island prison.

That’s just a fraction of the global stories in the last 24 hours that either make one want to go ‘aaargh!’ or ‘aaah.’