NYC Schools Were So Determined To Hide These Records, A Judge Just Held Them In Contempt

New York City's Department of Education has been held in contempt of court for ignoring two orders to hand over emails tied to the firing of teachers who refused the COVID-19 vaccine, four years after a lawyer first asked for them.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arlene Bluth found that the department "willfully ignored" her directives on two Freedom of Information Law requests from attorney Jimmy Wagner, fined it $250 and ordered it to cover Wagner's legal costs, according to the decision as reported by the New York Post.

"Instead of complying with the Court order, or appealing the order, or seeking the Court's permission for an extension of time, respondent deliberately disobeyed a Court order," Bluth wrote. "That requires a finding of contempt."

Wagner's request, filed in 2022, sought the department's emails with Scheinman Arbitration and Mediation Services, the firm of arbitrator Martin Scheinman, whose September 2021 award set the terms for school staff under the city's vaccine mandate, from unpaid leave for those who wouldn't get the shot to an option to quit by signing a waiver. Wagner argues that the teachers fired under it were denied due process.

The fight over those emails has already been to the state's highest court and back. Bluth herself denied Wagner's petition in 2023, after the department said the request wasn't reasonably described because its searches of the email system failed to run, and the Appellate Division affirmed. In October 2025 the Court of Appeals reversed, ruling that whether a request is reasonably described "does not turn on the degree of effort" needed to retrieve the records, and that an agency claiming it can't retrieve them carries the burden of proving it. The Appellate Division sent the case back in February.

In an interim decision in May, Bluth ordered the department to turn over the records by Sept. 29. "That unequivocal mandate was obviously disobeyed," she wrote. "The fact is that respondent had direct knowledge of a Sept. 29, 2026 deadline to complete the review and it evidently made a conscious decision to flat out ignore that deadline."

The department's lawyers argued that finishing the search would be an "undue burden," so it didn't have to. "Setting aside, for a moment, this Court's order to turn over the records, that claim is wholly without merit," Bluth wrote, noting that the state's FOIL law doesn't include "an evaluation of the worthiness of a request" before an agency responds.

"It strains credulity to review and disclose records for months only to then cease doing that search at an arbitrary point (which seems to be about halfway through the universe of records) and claim an undue burden exists," she added, giving the department until March 19, 2027 to review the rest and turn them over to Wagner.

In September 2024 Wagner argued before the Court of Appeals for eight tenured teachers who were put on unpaid leave and fired for refusing the shot; the court ruled a month later that they weren't owed disciplinary hearings, because the leave followed from a condition of employment rather than discipline.

"After four years of one excuse after another, the DOE has now gone so far as to defy two court orders and be held in contempt," Joseph Aron, Wagner's attorney, told the Post. "One has to wonder what they are so determined to hide."