Pension Goes Full CDO: New York's Giant Retirement Fund Bundles Blue Owl, Blackstone Fund Stakes Into $4BN CFO

When you can't get out of private credit, you can always lever it up.

According to Bloomberg, the New York State Common Retirement Fund, which oversees about $310 billion and is one of the largest US public pensions, is weighing a roughly $4 billion collateralized fund obligation (CFO) backed by its stakes in around 20 private credit funds run by Blackstone, Blue Owl, Sixth Street, Pimco and Ares. It would be one of the biggest deals of its kind, and a rare one: until now CFOs have mostly been the domain of the alternative asset managers themselves, not their LPs.

The pension has reportedly already told some of the managers and asked that potential buyers get access to fund information, although the deal could still fall apart and the final lineup of funds may change. Everyone involved declined to comment, which in private credit is about as close to a press release as it gets.

First Loss, Last Out

For those who skipped the 2007 refresher course, the mechanics are simple. The pension drops its fund stakes into a vehicle, the vehicle issues rated debt against the future distributions from those funds, and that debt gets sold to fixed-income buyers, mostly insurers, which often face limits on owning private fund stakes directly but can happily own a rated bond backed by the very same stakes. Here is how Bloomberg describes the waterfall:

If the New York Common CFO is completed, one debt tranche will be sold to investors, with the pension retaining a riskier tranche known as the equity portion, according to the people. Cash generated by the underlying funds is used to pay the debt first, leaving the equity holders with whatever remains. If distributions slow, asset values fall or fund stakes are sold at discounts, the equity tranche absorbs those losses first.

Translation: New York Common gets cash today, outside investors get senior paper, and the pension keeps a smaller, levered, first-loss slice of the exact same private credit portfolio. If distributions slow, if NAVs get marked down, or if the stakes ever have to be sold at a discount, the equity eats it first. Bloomberg's bull case is that having the pension retain the equity aligns incentives for the debt buyers. Well, maybe. It also means the retirees of New York State are now holding the riskiest piece of a structure built on assets that are already hard to value.

And there is a reason pensions have mostly avoided CFOs: they are complex, and LPs have little control over the underlying funds and their cash flows. Until now, the standard LP escape hatches were selling stakes in the secondary market or borrowing against them with NAV loans. The problem with the first option is that secondary buyers want a discount, and a discount means a mark.

Which is something we flagged back in February, when Blue Owl's first big loan sale was anchored by a related party and placed with pensions desperate to avoid a repricing:

Blue Owl's Craig Packer on CNBC refuses to explain why he engaged in a related-party transaction (Kuvare), which anchored the loan sale deal and the rest went to pension funds which are neck deep in private credit and desperate to avoid a repricing. https://t.co/BT2kRndMts — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 20, 2026

Nine months later, the CFO offers the same pension crowd liquidity without ever having to find out what the stakes are really worth. Like NAV loans, CFOs add leverage against illiquid assets with uncertain cash flows; CFOs just take the financial engineering one layer further. And keep in mind that many of the underlying private credit funds already borrow against their own books via subscription lines and NAV facilities, so this is leverage on top of leverage.

The irony is hard to miss: New York Common kicked off 2026 by committing another $550 million to credit strategies in January alone, with its credit book nearing 9% of assets. Ten months later it is engineering a way to pull cash back out.

Still Waiting By The Door

The timing is no accident. Regular readers know private credit has spent most of 2026 with the gates down, ever since Blue Owl halted redemptions at its OBDC II retail fund in February, then gated again in April after a shocking 41% of OTIC holders asked for their money back, and once more in July. The contagion then jumped asset classes when Partners Group became the first private equity fund to gate investors (Jun 3).

And while the headlines now say redemptions are "easing," as Lance Roberts laid out last Friday, the line has barely moved: investors asked to pull $4.2 billion from Blue Owl's two biggest non-traded funds in Q3, down from $4.7 billion in Q2 and a record $5.4 billion in Q1, yet both funds still bought back just 5% of shares, same as every other quarter this year. Reuters found most Q3 requests at OCIC were resubmissions from investors stuck in line since earlier in the year. At a 5% quarterly cap, OCIC's 16.8% queue takes about three and a half quarters to clear, and OTIC's ~39% takes nearly two years, assuming nobody new joins.

Meanwhile, the market's verdict on the manager: Blue Owl (OWL) trades around $9, not far from the record lows it hit in April. Its shareholders, unlike its BDC investors, at least get a daily exit, and they have been using it.

Blackstone's Dress Rehearsal

If all this sounds like a sure thing, it isn't. Blackstone spent months on its own $3 billion CFO, Project Eclipse, backed by roughly 700 aging fund interests in one of its older Strategic Partners secondaries funds. In August it struggled to find a buyer for the equity tranche, and by September it shelved the deal after buyers balked at the leverage and at the age of the assets (some 23% of the stakes were 15 years old or more), even with junior debt marketed at yields of up to 12%.

Note the detail: the hardest piece to place was the equity. New York Common solves that problem by simply keeping it. Problem solved... for everyone except the pension.

None of this is stopping the boom. Evercore expects CFO issuance to more than double to around $30 billion this year, as AlpInvest, Coller, Ardian and others pile in. Which means the senior tranches will keep landing on the balance sheets of the same insurers that got crushed when private credit contagion spilled over back in March.

Extend, Pretend, Securitize

The optimistic read is that this is just smart liquidity management by a sophisticated LP that keeps the upside and gets cash without dumping stakes at a discount. The more likely read, and the one we lean toward, is that the illiquidity premium private credit has sold for a decade is finally getting paid, and the people paying it are discovering they would rather borrow than find out the clearing price. We have been warning about this corner of the market since Blue Owl's botched fund merger a year ago, when its CEO assured everyone there was "no emergency here."

If the $4 billion deal clears, expect other pensions sitting on gated stakes to follow. And if it doesn't, well, at least they'll know what the assets are really worth. Probably less than the marks.