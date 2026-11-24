"There Is Always Someone Crazier Than You": Michigan Student Paper Rationalizes Campus Assault

Authored by Jonathan Turley via JonathanTurley.org,

This weekend, we discussed how higher education has radicalized many students in an ideological echo chamber. That culture of intolerance is normalizing political violence with some faculty members praising the murder of figures from Charlie Kirk to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The latest evidence of this moral erosion can be found in a University of Michigan editorial in which student writer Allana Smith rationalized the actions of fellow student Temulun Togochog in attacking Jewish student activist Liz Benichou and threatening to kill her. After all, she shrugs, "violence begets violence." The alleged "violence" of Benichou was apparently her voicing her own opinions. The Michigan Daily column explained that the response was only "natural."

Togochog was shown on video attacking a pro-Israel speaker. After yelling at the woman, Togochog allegedly smacked Joe Redden with her phone, then attacked Jewish conservative activist Liz Benichou, pushing her to the ground.

Togochog then resisted arrest and hit officers. While being handcuffed and led away, she is heard yelling, "I should have f***ing killed you when I had the f***ing chance."

🚨🚨 JUST NOW: Deranged Abdul Supporter tackled a Jewish girl (@basedinmalibu) at free speech event.



She was SWIFTLY arrested, resisted and then said "I SHOULD HAVE KILLED HER!!" As she was loaded into the police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Sfs7ltt3Vs — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 1, 2026

She is now charged with one count of assaulting an officer and two counts of assault and battery under a pending felony warrant.

Smith is reportedly a pre-law and women's studies major who felt that people were missing the most important aspect of that and other such incidents. Notably, she echoes the mantra espoused by faculty today that speech is violence.

She writes, "Yes, violence begets violence, but what is the natural ending to fighting words?"

She points to white speakers that she has heard offering unhinged and insulting viewpoints. The point is that she should not have to hear such views and that eventually people will stop them:

"The right-wing influencer believes that they are untouchable. It is by virtue of their identity as white people or men that they are owed grace and protection from all other bodies deemed inferior. They're not always wrong; they are given grace, and they are given protection. That is, until someone decides that they have nothing to lose."

Smith adds, "Here's a fun little proverb: There is always someone crazier than you."

She then repeats the views of faculty that words are violence. In "The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage," I discuss how faculty have been pushing this line for years, arguing that free speech is harmful and should be curtailed to protect certain groups.

As noted by The College Fix, journalist Jesse Singal wrote recently: "I know 'words are violence' was sort of a culture war punchline, but it seems like a subset of people really have taken it to heart and believe actual physical violence, if necessary, is warranted to prevent someone [...] from speaking."

I was thinking about this yesterday. I know "Words are violence" was sort of a culture war punchline, but it seems like a subset of people really have taken it to heart and believe actual physical violence, if necessary, is warranted to prevent someone like Cofnas from speaking. https://t.co/R3oNpeerrh — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) November 19, 2026

Smith dismisses the violent response to the exercise of free speech, noting that the speakers did not have a permit but "it was truly no matter, as they were not Black or brown." She then returns to the same race element: "White students and administrators are appalled at these reactive violences; the preceding conflict was no matter to them. They make us look bad. Words are dust."

One student editorial writer's rationalization of political violence can be understandably dismissed. However, it exemplifies a corrosive and dangerous culture that has taken hold of higher education. More importantly, it is the direct outgrowth of faculty members and administrators framing free speech as itself violent. That is immediately embraced as a license to commit political violence in response.

Indeed, the very voice of tolerance and restraint is now viewed as an insidious plant by a racist, paternalistic society. As Smith writes, "There is a policeman inside all of our heads - he must be destroyed."