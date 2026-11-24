Third Deputy Out: After Bongino And Bailey, FBI No. 2 Raia To Retire Days After Patel Skips Hearing

The FBI's No. 2, Deputy Director Christopher Raia, plans to retire in December, three people familiar with his plans told the Washington Post on Monday. That would make Raia the third deputy director to leave under Director Kash Patel in less than a year, and it would leave empty the post that runs the bureau's day-to-day operations. No reason has been given, and no successor has been named.

Raia, a former Coast Guard officer who joined the FBI in 2003, was running the bureau's New York field office when Patel tapped him in January as co-deputy director. He replaced Dan Bongino, the podcaster with no FBI experience, who announced in December that he would leave and made it official in early January.

Raia's fellow co-deputy didn't last much longer: Andrew Bailey, the former Missouri attorney general, resigned in September after just over a year in the job, amid reports that he and Patel did not get along. That left Raia as the bureau's only deputy.

Inside the bureau, according to the Post, Raia was seen as a calmer and more professional presence than the outsiders around him, though he took up some of Patel's language. His exit adds to a long list of seasoned officials pushed out under Patel and his appointees, many of them tied to the investigations of President Trump.

The news landed five days after Raia took Patel's seat at the House Homeland Security Committee's annual worldwide threats hearing on Nov. 18, which the director skipped. Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican, opened by calling him out: "Today's hearing date was first provided to Director Patel in August." The FBI said Patel was out visiting field offices in four states.

Raia's turn at the witness table produced the hearing's most-watched moment. Asked by Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee's top Democrat, to name three domestic terrorism organizations, Raia offered "764" and "antifa off the top of my head" - then would not name a single right-wing group when Thompson pressed him for one.

BENNIE THOMPSON: Can you give me an example of 3 domestic terror organization?



RAIA: Uh, I would say 764, I would also say antifa



THOMPSON: So help me out -- would any right-wing organizations in this country meet that test?



RAIA: Yes sir



THOMPSON: Name one



RAIA: I don't... pic.twitter.com/vvqntzXFiG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2026

"Just name me one," Thompson said. Raia fell back on the bureau's process: "We don't deal in the organizations. We deal in the people in those organizations."

"But you said Antifa," Thompson shot back. Raia answered that antifa "has been designated by the President of the United States," and when Thompson said he was asking for the FBI's designation, not the president's, Raia replied: "We don't designate terrorist organizations."

Trump designated antifa a domestic terrorist organization by executive order in September 2025, a move Thompson called incorrect at the time. No federal law sets up a list of domestic terrorist groups, and antifa is a loose movement rather than a single organization.

The deputy director's job does not require Senate confirmation, so Patel can fill it himself. Whoever he picks will be his fourth No. 2 since he took over the bureau in February 2025.