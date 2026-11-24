"This System Has Been Fragile": Thanksgiving Flyers Head Into Storms On Both Coasts

Nearly 6 million Americans are set to fly over Thanksgiving week, and they'll be doing it through storms on both coasts, on an air traffic control system the FAA's own chief says "has been fragile, and it does go down."

The latest reminder came Monday morning, when the FAA halted inbound flights to Chicago O'Hare for about an hour and a half, citing "staffing constraints at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON)." More than 170 flights at O'Hare were delayed by midday. In March, Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth told FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford in a letter that the Chicago TRACON had 77 controllers against the 102 it needs.

That came 10 days after the FAA's nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13, which left thousands of travelers stranded into the weekend. Asked by CBS News on Nov. 17 whether he could promise it wouldn't happen again, Bedford said the FAA had disabled the 67 Juniper routers in the network and suspended deploying any more until it understood the root cause. Then he went further: "I can say with certainty that the system is really, really old, and there are decades of government reports that speak to the fragility of the communication network that we have."

"But let's not kid ourselves. This system has been fragile, and it does go down. We had an outage in Newark. We had an outage in Minneapolis, an outage in Raleigh-Durham, an outage in New York," Bedford said, adding that "there's nothing in the $12.5 billion to replace the communications system."

Following Friday's nationwide ground stop, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford assured travelers that it is "absolutely safe" to fly ahead of Thanksgiving. "I fly every week, multiple times. We're safe," Bedford told CBS News' @CHueyBurns.



When pressed on whether he could guarantee... pic.twitter.com/FFmLF2Nb3E — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 17, 2026

The White House has since stood up what it calls the "Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team," pulling in officials from the FAA, the Transportation Department, the Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the team has met every day to keep the system running, a White House official said. Spokeswoman Allison Schuster said the aim is to "ensure what happened last Friday can never happen again," adding that "Americans can rest assured their country's aviation is the best in the world."

A system developing near Florida is set to drench the Southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with weather-related flight delays possible in Atlanta, then push into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thanksgiving Day with heavy rain and gusty winds, according to The Weather Channel's forecast. Interior New England could turn icy, the Ohio Valley could see a wintry mix, and leftover rain and snow could slow return travel in the Northeast on Friday. On the other side of the country, rain and mountain snow are set to hit from Northern California to Seattle all week, and California looks like the likeliest spot for weather delays on Sunday, the heaviest day of the return rush.

AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and next Monday, about 121,000 fewer than last year, ending a three-year run of record Thanksgiving travel. AAA puts part of the dip on cost: domestic round-trip airfares are running about 17% higher than a year ago, at an average of $800 a ticket. It expects 5.96 million people to fly domestically, down 0.2%, and 72.9 million to drive.

The TSA said Monday that "early indicators show TSA has the potential to screen more than 3 million passengers nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 29." Its busiest day on the books is the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year, when it screened 3,134,613 people, according to its own checkpoint numbers. The agency is telling travelers to arrive two hours before a domestic flight.

Atlanta, Delta's biggest hub, already had a taste on Sunday, when an "automation issue" sparked delays as the holiday rush got going. On the roads, INRIX expects Tuesday afternoon to be the worst of the outbound crush: the drive from New York to the Hamptons on the Long Island Expressway is forecast to peak at 138% above normal congestion at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.