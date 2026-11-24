Tiny Spanish Island Of 12,000 Swamped By 1,239 Migrants In 24 Hours, Just Five Days Before Nation Votes

Three more wooden boats carrying 604 people reached the port of La Restinga on El Hierro before dawn on Tuesday, bringing arrivals to Spain's Canary Islands to 1,419 people since early Monday, 1,239 of them on El Hierro, according to Spain's maritime rescue service, Salvamento Marítimo. Ninety-six of them were minors.

The first of Tuesday's boats, picked up 102 kilometers south of La Restinga, finished disembarking 217 people at 3:42 a.m., among them 23 women and 18 minors. A second brought in 216 people, including 21 women and 12 minors, by 4:34 a.m., and a third, spotted 23 kilometers off the coast, landed 171 more by 6:30 a.m. That makes 604 people, 67 women and 48 minors, in under three hours.

They followed 815 people on eight boats on Monday, six of them to El Hierro and two to Los Cristianos in southern Tenerife, according to the Canary Islands' public broadcaster RTVC, with at least 73 women and 48 minors aboard. The passengers came from Senegal, Gambia and Guinea-Conakry, having set out from Dakar, Saint-Louis and the Gambian fishing towns of Tanji and Gunjur, and one group told rescuers it had been at sea for eight days. Over the weekend, seven boats had brought 429 people to El Hierro after five days with no landings.

ÚLTIMA HORA | Llega un nuevo cayuco al puerto de La Restinga de la isla de El Hierro



Se trata de la primera embarcación con migrantes del lunes, que se une a las seis del domingo, en las que había un total de 361 migrantes



🎙️ @elisacardenal https://t.co/ttbAF0ujaZ pic.twitter.com/IvNDuuL468 — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) November 23, 2026

El Hierro, the smallest and westernmost of the Canaries, has about 12,000 residents. On Nov. 14 the archipelago took in 1,488 people in a single day, 1,235 of them on El Hierro, a record for the islands that topped the 1,461 who arrived on Nov. 7, 2020, Euronews reported. The next day the island took in another 1,261 on seven boats.

Spain's Interior Ministry counted 11,037 arrivals in the Canaries in the first half of November alone, and 24,364 between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15, up 65.9% on the 14,690 who arrived in the same stretch of 2025, according to its fortnightly report. As we reported earlier this month, the islands had already passed last year's total for the whole year. The regional government now puts November's arrivals at almost 13,000 on 130 boats, The Objective reported Tuesday.

About a hundred El Hierro residents rallied outside the central government's office in Valverde, the island's capital, on Nov. 21, demanding that life in La Restinga, a fishing and diving village, go back to normal.

Vecinos de El Hierro se manifiestan en Valverde para reclamar la normalidad en La Restinga



▪️Cerca de un centenar de personas se han concentrado frente a la Delegación del Gobierno. Denuncian el impacto de la crisis migratoria en el pueblo, al que han llegado más de 11.000... pic.twitter.com/c9c9vX3WQt — RTVECanarias (@RTVECanarias) November 21, 2026

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo was in Madrid on Tuesday for the third meeting of the interministerial immigration commission at the Moncloa, where his government planned to ask for more resources. The islands have taken in 983 unaccompanied minors in November and now hold 3,325, more than four times the regional system's ordinary capacity of 783, according to Canarias7. Regional government spokesman Alfonso Cabello said the situation with migrant children is "worse than a year ago" (translated). Clavijo wants the outgoing cabinet to pass a decree that keeps the transfers of minors to Spain's other regions running past Dec. 31. Madrid has committed €16.8 million to the emergency, €5 million of it in immediate aid for El Hierro.

All of this lands five days before Sunday's general election.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal took the issue to Santa Cruz de Tenerife on Nov. 16, telling a rally: "The Canaries for the Canarians, enough of the migratory invasion!" (translated), per Canarias7. He called the El Hierro landings "a planned invasion" (translated) tied to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's mass regularization of illegal immigrants, which we covered here.

And the Interior Ministry's running tally doesn't count Spain's other front. It leaves out the mass entry into Ceuta on July 30 and 31, which Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska put at 72,000 people, per CeutaTV, and which we covered at the time.