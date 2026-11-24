US Consumer Confidence Surges Most Since COVID Vaccines

After crashing below COVID lows in September, The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index has rebounded dramatically to 103.3 in November (a huge beat vs 92.4 exp). That is the highest since January 2025...

Both present conditions (up a huge 13.7pts to 132.8) and expectations for the next six months ( to 83.6) improved significantly.

This was the biggest rebound in confidence since the Liberation Day tariff pause (May 2025), and the biggest 2-month jump in confidence since COVID vaccines...

The gain in confidence was led by stronger perceptions of present and future labor market conditions, according to Fergus McCormick, Senior Economist, Global Indicators, The Conference Board.

"Perceptions of current and future business conditions also improved sharply. Along with the gain in headline confidence, consumers planned slightly higher spending on goods and vacations."

Perceptions of current employment conditions were notably more favorable, with the labor market differential - the share of consumers saying jobs are “plentiful” minus the share saying jobs are "hard to get" - improving by a huge 7.6 ppts to +12.4%.



Additionally, consumers’ average 12-month inflation expectations declined for a second consecutive month in November, but remained elevated at 5.7%. Consumers still expected higher interest rates over the next 12 months. Market volatility in the first half of November notwithstanding, more consumers expected stock prices to increase rather than decrease in the next 12 months.

Write-in responses in November were slightly less negative than previous months. While consumers continued to express frustration with high prices and rising costs, some comments cited hope for the general economy. Additionally, McCormick notes that comments about war and conflict ticked up slightly, along with mixed feelings about elections, politics, and the direction of the labor market.

All age groups and generations recorded an increase in confidence in November, with the greatest increase by Gen Z respondents. Improvements in confidence were largest among consumers with higher household incomes.

By political affiliation, confidence among Democrats and Independents improved sharply, while confidence among Republican respondents fell slightly. Regardless, confidence among Republicans remained the highest by political affiliation.