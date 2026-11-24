US Home Prices Rise For Sixth Straight Month, Despite Soaring Mortgage Rates

Amid soaring mortgage rates, new home prices falling rapidly, and collapsing homebuilder confidence, US home prices in America's 20 largest cities rose for the sixth straight month in September (according to the latest - admittedly lagged - data from S&P Cotality Case-Shiller). Prices rose 0.13% MoM (less than the 0.20% MoM expected) with the annual growth in prices dipping from the fastest pace since May 2025...

However, while "nominal home prices remain resilient", Rebecca Kaufman, Associate Director of Commodities at S&P Dow Jones Indices, noted that "inflation is once again widening the gap between nominal and real housing returns... marking the 16th consecutive month in which U.S. home prices declined in real terms."

Chicago led all metros for the sixth consecutive month, posting a 6.9% annual gain, followed by New York at 5.8% and Miami at 4.6%. Seattle recorded the largest annual decline for the fourth consecutive month at 1.9%, followed by Denver (-1.0%) and Dallas (-0.9%).

Miami’s rise is particularly notable: After moving into fourth place among the 20 cities in July and August, it has now climbed into the top three, a sharp reversal from its comparatively weak performance in 2025.

However, given the lagged and smoothed nature of Case-Shiller's data, the party may just be about to collapse into the hangover as mortgage rates have surged...

...and Fed Reserves continue to suggest no impetus for further gains...

Which seems like a good thing from an affordability perspective, but this gap (between current and average mortgage rates) needs to narrow to extricate buyers and sellers from the trap...

Finally, Kaufman notes that "September also revealed a widening gap between seasonal weakness and underlying price momentum. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. National and 10-City Composite Indices fell 0.3% and 0.5% month over month, respectively, while both rose 0.2% after seasonal adjustment. That contrast suggests that some of the apparent monthly weakness reflects the normal fall slowdown rather than a broad deterioration in home prices."