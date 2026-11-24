Virginia, Oregon Sue SpaceX Over Grok's 'Spicy Mode' And Sexual Deepfakes

Authored by Tom Gantert via The Epoch Times,

Virginia and Oregon have separately sued SpaceX and its subsidiaries, alleging that the companies promoted the safety of the Grok artificial intelligence tool while allowing users to turn ordinary photographs of adults and children into sexually explicit images without their consent.

Both lawsuits allege that the companies violated state consumer protection laws by misleading users about safeguards against sexually explicit images created without consent.

The Virginia attorney general's office stated that one study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate reported that Grok generated about 3 million sexualized images on X in 11 days, including 23,000 that appeared to depict children.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones filed his lawsuit on Nov. 23 in Richmond Circuit Court and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a separate lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Nov. 22. The two offices worked together on the cases, according to an announcement from Jones's office.

The Virginia lawsuit alleges that the companies weakened safeguards to attract users to Grok and marketed a feature called "spicy mode" that could generate nudity.

Virginia's complaint names Space Exploration Technologies Corp., SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp., SpaceX Super Intelligence LLC, and X Corp. It alleges violations of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act and asks the court to halt the challenged practices, impose civil penalties, and order the companies to return money obtained through the alleged violations.

"This lawsuit is about seeking justice for the millions of Virginians who maintain accounts on X and were misled by the company's false reassurances that their data and images would be safe on the platform," Jones said in the announcement.

Oregon's lawsuit makes similar allegations about how the companies marketed Grok and failed to prevent it from generating sexualized images without consent.

In response to a request for comment, SpaceXSI pointed to a Nov. 23 X post that said protecting children was a priority and that X and Grok prohibit sexual content involving minors, whether real or AI-generated, as well as explicit images of real people created without their consent.

People who tried to generate such material with Grok Imagine deliberately violated its terms of service and worked around its safeguards, according to SpaceXSI. It said it moved quickly to strengthen those protections after some users found ways to misuse the tool earlier this year. The safeguards are designed to reject requests for explicit images of minors or real people, and the company said it continues to test and adjust them as users change their tactics.

SpaceXSI uses automated screening to review every prompt before the tool generates an image and every image the tool produces. It said it takes action against accounts and notifies law enforcement when warranted in response to attempts to bypass those protections.

People who attempt to create such material should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, according to SpaceXSI, and the company said it would continue working with authorities to pursue them.

The two state lawsuits follow a series of private suits over Grok's image-generation features.

A proposed class action filed in January in the Northern District of California alleges that Grok was used to create sexualized images of the plaintiffs and that the images were posted on X.

The California lawsuit alleged that even if a user did not ask for a nude image, Grok's "spicy" mode would almost always provide an image or video with the woman naked from the waist up.

In September, the judge denied the defendants' requests to transfer that case to federal court in Texas and to put the proceedings on hold.

Elon Musk's xAI sued Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in July to block a state law that allows penalties of up to $500,000 for each unlawful access, download, or use against companies whose AI tools let users alter photos or videos of real people to expose intimate body parts.

A federal judge denied xAI's request for a preliminary injunction on Sept. 4. The Eighth Circuit granted an injunction in favor of the company pending appeal on Oct. 2.

xAI, which SpaceX acquired in February and renamed SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI) in October, said the law is "overbroad" and could punish companies over harmless images, even though Grok's rules already prohibit users from creating sexualized images of real people.

xAI said in the complaint that it would disable Grok's image-editing feature for Minnesota users.