Virginia Schools Shut Down After 500+ Staff Never Checked For Child Abuse

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Albemarle County, Virginia just closed all 29 of its schools after discovering that more than 500 employees hired over the past three years were never run through the state's Child Protective Services registry.

The district serves roughly 14,000 students. New hires passed criminal background checks, but their information was never submitted for the separate state check that flags founded cases of child abuse or neglect.

The failure went on for three years.

.@EDSecMcMahon breaks down the unprecedented actions being taken by the Trump Administration to protect students after a Virginia school system failed to conduct thorough background checks on hundreds of teachers. https://t.co/ZcMRNQJivm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 23, 2026

Education Secretary Linda McMahon highlighted the case in a Fox News interview.

She highlighted what investigators found: a fifth-grade teacher who pled guilty to child pornography charges; a "social and emotional learning" coach arrested for sexually assaulting at least seven students under the age of 13; and multiple administrators arrested for failing to report the misconduct.

The superintendent who oversaw the district during this period, Matthew Haas, "resigned" over the handling of the abuse cases.

However, he walked away with full pay and benefits through 2027, plus a raise and an $800 bonus, under the terms of his exit agreement.

McMahon said she has never been more upset as a mother and grandmother.

The Department of Education is placing the district on high-risk status, which cuts off upfront federal grant funding, and is moving to debar not only the charged staff but the senior officials who allowed it to happen.

The district closed starting November 19 and hopes to reopen after Thanksgiving. Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes said none of the people currently under investigation for abuse or failure-to-report charges were among the 500+ whose checks were skipped.

The state is prioritizing screenings for staff who work directly with students.

This is the same pattern seen elsewhere: employees with red flags quietly moved instead of removed.

One in ten kids will face sexual harassment before they graduate. In Albemarle, the system that was supposed to catch the problem never even looked.