Ailing Mitch McConnell Plots Final Act Of Revenge On Trump

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may not be done throwing sand in the gears of President Donald Trump's agenda with mere weeks left in his Senate career.

McConnell could derail the confirmation of Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Colombia, businessman and MAGA ally Nate Morris. The ailing 84-year-old Kentucky Republican has yet to sign off on including Morris in a year-end package of Trump administration nominees awaiting Senate confirmation, according to Semafor.

The timing is particularly precarious.

With Democrats poised to take control of the Senate in January, Republicans have a rapidly closing window to confirm Trump's remaining nominees. A single Republican objection could leave Morris without a vote before the GOP relinquishes its majority.

There is no shortage of bad blood between the two Kentucky Republicans.

During his Senate campaign, Morris released an advertisement featuring a cardboard cutout of McConnell in the back of a garbage truck, vowing to consign the lawmaker's political legacy to the trash heap.

Yet, Morris dropped out of the Kentucky Senate race in May after Trump offered him an ambassadorship, throwing his support behind Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), who went on to win McConnell's seat in November.

A source familiar with the confirmation talks expressed confidence to Semafor that Morris will ultimately be confirmed, claiming that he "respects Senator McConnell for his longtime service to Kentucky, particularly his work getting judges confirmed."

Meanwhile, McConnell's office is keeping Washington guessing.

"Senator McConnell will evaluate the en bloc package when it is presented to the conference," spokesman David Popp told Semafor.

Translation: Morris is probably cooked.