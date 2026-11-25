Ambassador Huckabee Questions Trump's Ability To Cut Aid To Israel

Via The Libertarian Institute

The US Ambassador to Israel questioned whether President Donald Trump would follow through on his pledge to end US military aid to Israel.

"The [memorandum of understanding] is supposed to continue for two more years. So I'm not certain that there will be a cessation on an abrupt basis by the end of this year," US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said.

"I'm not sure it can happen unless Congress were to act. Otherwise, there are appropriations in place that will extend into that period of time," Amb. Huckabee added.

In 2016, the US and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding under which the US agreed to provide Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid annually from 2019-2028.

On the morning of the midterm elections, Trump said he would be ending military aid to Israel by the end of the year. Following Huckabee’s statements, the White House told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that the President’s position remains unchanged. He had explained:

"We’ll help Israel if they need it — you know they’ve been a great ally,”"Trump said, adding that the Israeli government was "fine with it, because, you know, they have become a very successful country" and "they don’t need" the money. "The left uses the $4 billion payment that everybody knows about, when it’s no secret, as a signal of unfairness, and we can’t allow that to happen." He also said: "I don’t like that, because, you know, it’s too easy. It’s almost too easy a target."

However, the official did not say if Trump had ordered an end to payments under the existing agreement.

Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously engaged in talks aimed at setting up a new memorandum of understanding promising American military aid to Israel. Despite Trump saying the aid would end, Huckabee said he was continuing to work on the new memorandum of understanding with Israeli officials.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Tuesday he doubts that Washington would end its $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year, as promised by President Donald Trump on the day of this month’s midterm elections.



In an interview with The… pic.twitter.com/fWq7Te6BbE — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 25, 2026

Even if American military aid to Israel is terminated, the military relationship between Tel Aviv and Washington is evolving. Section 219 of the House version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act would establish an office in the Pentagon to oversee deeper integration of the American and Israeli defense industries and weapons systems.