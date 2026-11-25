"Calamitous Guide" Sends Ambarella Crashing

Signs of a broadening memory crunch emerged Wednesday morning as Ambarella shares plunged up to 36% in premarket trading. The semiconductor company forecast fourth-quarter revenue roughly 35% below the Bloomberg Consensus estimate after Tuesday's close, prompting analysts to warn that rising memory costs and supply shortages are severely squeezing customer demand.

Ambarella, which designs AI and video-processing chips that help cameras, vehicles, and robots capture images and interpret their surroundings, forecasted fourth-quarter revenue of $70 million to $75 million, compared with the Bloomberg Consensus estimate of $112.2 million.

Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and slashed his price target to $30 from $70.

"Calamitous CY4Q guide as customers pull back, delay and cancel orders to deal with the skyrocketing memory prices. Management expects revenues to grow in FY28, providing little solace given the magnitude of the miss," Susquehanna semiconductor analyst Christopher Rolland wrote in a note.

The disruption is most severe in consumer internet-of-things products, with enterprise and automotive customers less affected, according to KeyBanc analyst John Vinh. He still expects fiscal 2028 revenue growth, supported by new product ramps in the second half.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kunjan Sobhani warned that the outlook suggests a 37% sequential revenue decline, with pressure concentrated in customer demand and shipment volumes rather than chip economics.

The dismal outlook followed third-quarter results that also missed Wall Street expectations. Revenue rose 6.2% to $115.2 million, below estimates of $119.7 million, while adjusted earnings of 28 cents a share fell short of the 31-cent estimate. Adjusted gross margin narrowed to 59.5% from 60.9% one year ago.

Ambarella shares were last down about 30% in premarket trading.