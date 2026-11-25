Democrats Are Already Betraying Their Biggest Campaign Promise, And The Base Is Going To Be Furious

Well, that didn't take long.

Just weeks after the midterms, Democrats are already dialing back their Medicare for All ambitions as the campaign trail's fantastical healthcare promises collide with fiscal reality.

Rather than pushing ahead with a complete overhaul of the American healthcare system, Democrats are now eyeing a considerably more modest set of reforms, citing enormous costs and opposition from the private sector, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The new approach? Lowering Medicare's eligibility age, expanding benefits to include dental, vision and hearing coverage, and leaving private insurance largely intact. Even some of the party's most vocal Medicare for All advocates are entertaining alternatives that fall short of the traditional single-payer model.

Then there's the matter of the price tag.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated in 2022 that simply lowering Medicare's eligibility age from 65 to 60 would increase federal deficits by $155 billion over six years, the Journal notes. And that's before attempting anything resembling a full-scale universal healthcare overhaul.

The political calculus is equally complicated.

Eliminating private insurance would invite fierce opposition from an industry with considerable lobbying power, while financing universal coverage would force lawmakers to confront difficult questions about taxation and federal spending.

Meanwhile, in an unexpected twist, Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) has floated rebranding Medicare for All as "Trumpcare," unveiling a mock-up of a gold insurance card bearing the president's name in a bid to secure his backing.

This is a message for @realDonaldTrump.



Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave. pic.twitter.com/f32IYs3FXG — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 12, 2026

Progressives made clear before the election what they expected. "We want to make sure that we're expanding and continuing to a vision on Medicare-for-all," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told the Washington Post in September.

Trump, it turns out, is open to a conversation.

"I know I'll be meeting with him," Trump told the New York Post. "Maybe there's some place in the middle that we could go."

Trump's comments come after the White House had poured cold water on the idea, with spokeswoman Allison Schuster telling Fox News that the Democrats' "socialist proposal for a government takeover of health care" would be better dubbed "Medicare for None."

"The President will continue delivering real results that lower costs and put Americans first, while Democrats push ideas that have devastated economies and ruined healthcare quality anywhere they have been implemented," the official added.