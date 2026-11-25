Despite Soaring Mortgage Rates, New Home Sales (Unexpectedly) Surged In October

With existing and pending home sales having plunged to near record lows, expectations were for a concomitant 3.8% MoM tumble in New Home Sales...

But, it didn't!

New Home Sales soared a massive 14.2% MoM in October! But don't get too excited as September's modest 0.6% MoM dip was revised down to a catastrophic 9.7% MoM crash...

That pulled the New Home Sales SAAR back above 700k (701k to be exact)

On the bright side - for affordability - the median sales price, meanwhile, decreased 3.2% from a year ago to $391,300, extending a string of declines.

Contractors held off a deeper slump in new home sales last month by subsidizing mortgages, offering smaller homes and, increasingly, by cutting prices. A November survey by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed 46% of builders reported price cuts, the highest share since they consistently started asking about it six years ago.

Builders have slowed their pace of construction as they sell off an oversupply of new homes on the market. In October, the inventory of new single-family homes for sale decreased 4.1% from a year ago to 470,000, according to the government’s figures. That comes to 8 months of supply at the current sales pace, the least since December 2025.

This rebound occurred as mortgage rates soared...

Given the massive revision in September, it's anyone's guess where this October rebound ends up?