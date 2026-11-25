Did We Learn Nothing From Beanie Babies? Pokemon Card Mania Meets Overproduction Fears

Older millennials, Gen Xers, and baby boomers remember the late-1990s Beanie Baby craze, when speculative demand and scarcity drove prices for little $5 plush bears, such as the "Princess Diana bear," into the thousands of dollars.

A couple of years before the Dot-Com implosion...

Decades later, that same bear can be bought on eBay for as little as $20 in some cases. Overproduction undermined scarcity, followed by the Dot-Com bust, which crushed speculative appetite across the board.

Fast-forward to today, and another craze has emerged, this time in Pokémon cards, as we outlined at the start of the month in a note titled "Pokémon Card Mania Sparks Bubble Fear."

A PSA 10 Aquapolis Crystal Lugia just sold for $360,000 again, tying the record from earlier this month; in August one sold for $148,511, per . New floor or the top?

Follow us for more collectible news pic.twitter.com/BDysHzoZxu — Nerdcave’77 (@nerdcave77) November 1, 2026

Adding more color to the trading-card boom are Wolfe Research analysts led by Spencer Hanus, who warn of an overproduction risk reminiscent of Beanie Babies:

"At Pokémon, the 30th Anniversary will be very difficult to cycle next year, and the resale prices there are softer than Magic. Printers (e.g., Cartamundi) are adding capacity, and new entrants are coming into the category."

Hanus pointed out that weakness has already emerged in both Magic and Pokémon, with prices for 2026 releases down by double-digit percentages.

He continued, "Older product isn't fully immune, as Pokémon's 2025 Scarlet & Violet sealed product is down about double digits as reprints hit the market. In our conversations with resellers, we've also heard about a broader slowdown in recent weeks across all the major trading card games. With GTA VI launching on 11/19, we'd watch for some consumer attention and discretionary spend to shift toward gaming in the near term."

Hanus said, "While there are other fad products that we are tracking in our coverage, like Squishy Dumplings, trading cards benefit from multi-generational play, nostalgia, and resale dynamics. The challenge is that the temptation to overprint and chase demand ultimately causes these trends to fade. These are cycles."

That supply risk is growing. Cartamundi, which Wolfe identifies as the world's largest trading-card printer, has announced a $220 million capacity expansion program. New competitors are also entering the category, including Mattel, while newer games such as Disney Lorcana have already experienced boom-and-bust patterns tied to overprinting.

Think back to the Beanie Baby bust and the dot-com collapse: oversupply in collectibles bears collided with Dot-Com doom. Let's hope Nvidia holds up and Anthropic's IPO trades solidly. Otherwise, further cracks in the AI bubble could weigh on sentiment across other speculative markets, such as trading cards.