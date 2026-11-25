DOJ Forced Into Embarrassing Apology Over Ilhan Omar Raid

The Justice Department apologized to a federal court on Tuesday for telling it that the House of Representatives' top lawyer had endorsed its view that Rep. Ilhan Omar's home was outside the Constitution's protections for lawmakers, admitting in a two-page errata that it had misread his email.

For weeks, prosecutors had told the court that they "notified the United States House of Representatives General Counsel" before agents searched the Minnesota Democrat's Washington residence, that "House Counsel refused to be involved in the search," and that, "Echoing the United States's position, he explained that, in his view, Speech or Debate Clause protections do not extend to a Member's private residence." The department cited that line in an Oct. 16 emergency brief and says "Similar language has been included in other filings."

NEW 👀: DOJ says it approached the House's top lawyer *prior* to executing the search warrant at Rep. Omar's home - and that he "refused to be involved" because he agreed that lawmakers' speech/debate protections don't extend to their private residences.https://t.co/EaPhI0o3o6 pic.twitter.com/k8zOjv2ehl — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 24, 2026

"The final sentence quoted above requires correction," Tuesday's filing reads. The House general counsel, Matthew Berry, "drew a distinction between a Member's office and private residence," it says, and the government's lawyers "misunderstood that to be drawing a distinction based on Speech or Debate Clause concerns, but it was actually premised only on House equities regarding the place of a search, and the House General Counsel took no position on the scope of Speech or Debate Clause protections."

"The United States apologizes for this inadvertent misunderstanding," the filing continues, adding that Berry "was not informed of which Member's residence was at issue." It is signed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's civil chief, Peter Pfaffenroth, and Associate Deputy Attorney General Alessandra Serano.

Berry, a Republican who has been the House's general counsel since 2023, had called the department's account "categorically false" earlier in the day, and said he would hand the court his emails himself to set the record straight.

UPDATE: Matthew Berry, the House's top lawyer, says DOJ mischaracterized his remarks about the search of Rep. Omar's residence and he now intends to supply his emails to the court to set the record straight.https://t.co/EaPhI0nvyy pic.twitter.com/zIPenpirEs — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 24, 2026

The exchange, which the government attached to its errata, opens at 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, when Trent McCotter of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General sent Berry a redacted copy of the warrant: "If you conclude you can't perform the function indicated by the Court, simply being present and observing would still be better than nothing."

The function was the court's: an attorney to act as the target's "Legal Representative" during the search. Berry turned it down at 2:58 p.m. the next day. "The House Office of General Counsel does not represent targets of criminal investigations in criminal matters," he wrote, noting that "it can be in the interest of the target to take a different view from the House of the scope of what is protected by the Speech or Debate Clause privilege." The job, he said, belonged to "a private or court-appointed attorney representing the target personally and advising him or her on whether to assert privilege over materials."

He also declined to send anyone to watch. A House lawyer would observe a search of an office on House property "for the purpose of protecting the House's interests (as opposed to the target's interests)," he wrote. "But those same equities do not apply when the search is taking place on private property." That is the sentence the government's lawyers read as agreeing with their constitutional argument.

McCotter replied at 6:17 p.m.: "Understood - thanks for your time and consideration." Homeland Security Investigations agents executed the warrant at about 6:05 a.m. the next morning, Oct. 12, according to a Nov. 4 government status report among the 169 pages of records the court released Monday night.

Homeland Security officers carrying boxes out of Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington home during the search

Those records include the Oct. 16 brief the errata singles out, also signed by Serano, in which prosecutors attacked Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh's account of the sealed proceedings. One heading complains that his order "implies that the United States's filings may be dishonest when the still sealed primary materials show the United States's claim is true." The brief asked the court to keep his order sealed and reserved the right to supplement the record "so as to avoid further inaccuracies."

Sharbaugh signed the warrant on Oct. 9, with a protocol giving Omar the chance to flag legislative material before agents reviewed anything, and the government needs a second warrant before it can search her seized devices. The warrant reaches conduct "occurring between 1980 to the present," as we reported Monday. Omar has not been charged and denies wrongdoing; her office called the search "an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies."

Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the partial release over the government's objections, and the New York Times and the other news organizations seeking the records have until Nov. 30 to answer the department's proposed redactions. The 67-page affidavit laying out the government's case against Omar remains under seal.