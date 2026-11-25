EU Admits AI Cyberattack Leaked Users' Personal Data

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

European Union officials on Nov. 23 warned that personal data on one of its websites had been leaked in an AI-driven cyberattack last month.

The EU's executive branch, the European Commission, said the EU Academy website was breached. The site offers courses and information about the 27-nation bloc's policies.

"We can confirm that the EU Academy platform has been affected by the detected cyber campaign against the Commission," spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Monday, according to Politico's EU news website. "This resulted in a leak of personal data of EU Academy users."

Regnier said that "the exact scale of the data leak remains under investigation as a precautionary measure," adding that email addresses and names were stolen. He did not say how many people were affected.

"As long as the investigation is ongoing, I will not make any conclusive statements at this stage on where we are," he said in an update on Nov. 23.

The breach occurred in October, but it was only disclosed last week, Regnier said, confirming that the attackers used artificial intelligence tools.

On Monday, the EU Academy website displayed a message about a "cybersecurity incident" and said the public could not access the platform.

"Measures to contain, mitigate and limit the impact of the incident have been taken, including the implementation of preventive, detective and corrective controls," it says.

The site's administrators advised users to be aware of suspicious or unsolicited emails, not share personal information with any new contacts relating to EU Academy-related activities, and to report any suspicion of stolen data to a data protection authority.

The EU's cybersecurity service CERT-EU on Nov. 5 warned about a specific tool known as ARTEX being used by cybercriminals to breach websites. The FBI also issued a similar warning about ARTEX this month, warning that hackers have used it to target financial institutions in South Korea.

"We assess that ARTEX's public availability will likely accelerate adoption by threat actors, resulting in more frequent, faster, and more scalable automated attacks with a higher success rate," CERT-EU said in a statement.

The agency added that it was also "highly likely" that ARTEX had been used in AI-driven activities in "its constituency." However, the agency did not confirm any specific attack on the commission.

The FBI said on Nov. 13 that "a variety of malicious cyber actors have used ARTEX to conduct campaigns targeting organizations globally across multiple sectors, including financial services, government, technology, defense, semiconductor, energy, health care, manufacturing, telecommunications, and legal industries."

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company, said in October that the suspect behind the attacks on South Korean banks was likely a 26-year-old from China who used ARTEX in tandem with Anthropic's Claude. The company added that it believes ARTEX, which had been made available on Microsoft's GitHub before it was taken down, had been "developed in China."

"While this activity has not been attributed to a named adversary, the threat actor is likely a Chinese speaker and financially motivated. This assessment is made with moderate confidence based on the use of the Chinese-developed tool ARTEX and observed Chinese-language prompts," the company said at the time.