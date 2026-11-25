FCC Clears Musk's Million-Satellite AI Empire In Heavens As Dems Signal Moratoriums On Earth

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced on X that SpaceX had received authorization to deploy up to 1 million orbital compute modules for space-based data centers.

"Today, in a historic first, the FCC approved SpaceX's request for 1 million satellites (orbital compute modules) to create data centers in space," Carr said.

The decision comes nearly two weeks after SpaceX caught Starship's upper stage, adding to its booster-catching capability and marking a major step toward full reusability.

The FCC described the proposed "Starmind" constellation as a network of orbital computing modules designed to process vast amounts of data and expand AI infrastructure.

Elon Musk responded to Carr's X post, saying, "Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world."

Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2026

More importantly, shifting some AI workloads, including inference, into space could offer cost savings and other operational advantages over ground-based data centers. Those advantages depend partly on Starship's commercialization timeline.

Orbital data centers could also help Musk and other AI builders bypass local restrictions on ground-based data centers, including moratoriums backed by Democratic lawmakers, with a focus on Texas, seeking to delay or block new projects.

SpaceX's launch capabilities and years of deploying thousands of Starlink satellites will likely give Musk a major advantage in building an orbital computing empire, reducing exposure to local permitting battles and political efforts to block terrestrial data centers.