Grand Theft Auto VI Hacker Released From Custody By UK Judge After Sentencing

Authored by Chris Summers via The Epoch Times,

A British member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, who obtained and leaked 90 clips of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) online in 2022, was released from custody by a London judge on Monday after being sentenced to seven years in prison.

Arion Kurtaj, 21, was expected to go on trial on charges involving Rockstar Games, the makers of GTA 6; Uber; Revolut; and British cellphone network BT/EE, but on Nov. 16, he pleaded guilty to six charges at Woolwich Crown Court.

Arion Kurtaj, 21, formerly of Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to six charges at Woolwich Crown Court on 16 November 2026. pic.twitter.com/0Rvb83HseB — City of London Police (@CityPolice) November 23, 2026

On Monday, Justice Mark Turner sentenced Kurtaj to seven years in prison after reducing his original nine-year sentence to reflect time spent under a hospital order.

Kurtaj - who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) - was released from custody on Monday, but remains under supervision with conditions attached.

'Very Talented Young Man': Judge

"You are obviously a very talented young man," Turner said. "Don't waste those talents by spending the rest of your life in and out of prison."

The much-anticipated GTA 6 was released on Nov. 19, and recorded an estimated $3.8 billion in first-day sales.

"Kurtaj, under the guise of the Lapsus$ group, worked to hack businesses and steal valuable data which could be used for further fraud offenses or as part of the group's blackmail plots," the City of London Police said in a statement published on Monday.

He had leaked video clips of GTA6 online, under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker.

Police said an extensive investigation found the hacks began in August 2020, when Kurtaj was 15.

Kurtaj, from Oxfordshire, was originally charged and remanded in custody in September 2022.

Police moved him to a hotel for his protection, but he breached his bail conditions by carrying out further hacks using his smartphone, the hotel TV's Wi-Fi, and a Fire TV Stick.

Kurtaj accessed the systems of financial technology company Revolut, compromising information belonging to thousands of customers, and also exfiltrated sensitive data from Uber, deleted data and accounts, and sent a lewd image to employees. The cyberattack on Uber alone cost the company at least $2.8 million, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

'Key Players' in Lapsus$

The court found Kurtaj unfit to stand trial. Instead, a trial of issue was held at Southwark Crown Court in the summer of 2023, and the prosecution said Kurtaj, 18 at the time, and another teenager were "key players" in the Lapsus$ syndicate.

At the hearing, it was also revealed that Kurtaj leaked clips of GTA VI - which had not yet been released - while in a hotel and subject to bail conditions that supposedly banned him from using the internet.

Kurtaj tried to blackmail Rockstar Games by threatening to "leak the stolen source code for the Grand Theft Auto sequel onto internet forums," according to the indictment.

In 2023, Kurtaj was given a hospital order under the Mental Health Act, with restrictions for an unlimited period, according to a City of London Police statement.

In January 2026, a court ruled that the hospital order could be lifted. Following discussions involving prosecutors and the courts, the case was scheduled for trial.

While in custody, police charged Kurtaj with possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Kurtaj pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, four offenses under the Computer Misuse Act, and one offense under the Prison Act 1952. The court ordered seven further charges to lie on file.

"This was a lengthy investigation which spanned a number of years and highlights the dangers that young people can end up being drawn to online," Detective Inspector Mike O'Sullivan of City of London Police's Cyber Crime Unit said.