LA Man Who Called For Armed Mob To "Break Out All The Detainees" Charged With Threatening ICE

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times,

Federal authorities have charged a Los Angeles-area man suspected of using social media to try to organize a violent revolution against the U.S. government, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Prosecutors said Monday that authorities were alerted to violent threats against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the area after finding the man's Instagram posts last month.

"Threats of violence against ICE agents must stop," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli in Los Angeles said.

FBI agents said they found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, videos, and tactical gear when they searched Leonard Michael Fierro's Hacienda Heights home on Nov. 5, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Fierro, 37, was arrested and charged on Nov. 20 on one count of making interstate threats. He faces a maximum of five years in federal prison if found guilty, according to federal prosecutors.

Federal investigators said they uncovered evidence that Fierro had allegedly searched the names of three U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, two of whom were Los Angeles-based, and researched a detention site in the nearby city of Adelanto.

A search warrant signed by a judge led agents to a firearm and around 700 rounds of 9 millimeter ammunition that Fierro allegedly purchased in October and early November, court documents showed.

Fierro also allegedly had body armor and other equipment consistent with plans to carry out an attack, Essayli said.

"Media and public officials must use more responsible rhetoric against ICE," Essayli posted on X. "Disagreeing with enforcement of immigration laws passed by Congress does not give license to attack law enforcement agents doing their job."

Media and public officials must use more responsible rhetoric against ICE. Disagreeing with enforcement of immigration laws passed by Congress does not give license to attack law enforcement agents doing their job. https://t.co/URw8tbiDLQ — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 23, 2026

One of Fierro's posts allegedly encouraged people to "get an armed mob together, break out all the detainees," and level the detention centers in Los Angeles, which he called "concentration camps," according to Essayli.

The FBI said they became aware of Fierro's Instagram posts made under the profile "hoplite_mike" in October.

In one post, allegedly made in September, Fierro, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask - a white mask with a thin black mustache and a fixed smile - advocated for an armed mob to gather outside ICE facilities, Congress, the White House, and every government building to "overthrow" the government on Nov. 5, according to the criminal complaint.

Leonard Michael Fierro, 37, of Hacienda Heights, was arrested by the FBI on Nov. 20 and charged with one count of interstate threats after investigators allegedly found violent and threatening Instagram posts encouraging the overthrow of the U.S. government. U.S. Department of Justice

"The user discussed dying in the upcoming revolution and stated he was ready to be the 'detonator,'" an FBI investigating agent said in the criminal complaint.

Fierro, a former member of the U.S. Army, allegedly asked for others who were interested in participating to contact him.

During the investigation, agents discovered Fierro had researched specific information about activists' claims of a leaked database of Department of Homeland Security employees that hackers allegedly published online on Oct. 28.

The data posted by hackers was said to be the email addresses, phone numbers, field offices, and other work-related information of employees of several DHS departments, including ICE.

FBI investigators also discovered what appeared to be a planning checklist containing references to tactical gear, ammunition, GPS navigation trackers, a rental vehicle, communication equipment, and other items associated with his plan, according to prosecutors.

Agents searched Fierro's Chevrolet Tahoe, his home, and searched his belongings on Nov. 5. They seized a firearm, 19 magazines loaded with ammunition, more than 400 additional rounds of ammunition, tactical body armor, ballistic plates, GPS tracking devices, bolt cutters, digital devices, and other equipment, prosecutors said.

Authorities also reported they discovered several videos on Fierro's cell phone discussing targeting ICE Agents and initiating a violent revolution. They also found a video of his last will, in which he talked about his body being found "riddled with bullet holes."

"Alleged violent extremists, such as Mr. Fierro, continue to pose a present and persistent threat of violence in our communities," assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office Patrick Grandy said.

It is not clear if Fierro has hired an attorney. He could not be reached for comment.