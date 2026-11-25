Le Pen Vs. AfD: The Feud That Exposes The Sovereignty Paradox

Authored by Frank-Christian Hansel via American Greatness,

It began, as so many political quarrels now do, with a post on social media. Tomasz Froelich, a member of the European Parliament for Germany's Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), took aim at Marine Le Pen. The leader of France's National Rally had reconsidered her long-standing opposition to dual citizenship, and Froelich saw in this a familiar pattern: a national-conservative movement drifting, one concession at a time, toward positions traditionally held by the Left. Ideological conservatives everywhere know that worry. When a movement goes looking for electoral respectability, it can end up hollowing out the principles that gave it a reason to exist.

The answer from Paris came from Thibaut François of the National Rally, and he went for a more sensitive spot. He pointed to a map, circulated by a member of the AfD's youth organization, that showed parts of neighboring countries, Alsace-Lorraine among them, as German territory. Froelich rejected territorial revisionism outright and denied that he or his party claimed Alsace-Lorraine. By then, however, the exchange had already degenerated into personal insults involving another AfD politician, as the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported.

It would be easy to write the episode off as one more online spat. That would be a mistake, because it shows a paradox that may decide whether Europe's national-conservative movements become the architects of a new European order or stay their permanent opposition.

Across the continent, the National Rally, the AfD, Spain's Vox and their allies are gaining strength. They question the transfer of national powers to Brussels, criticize the EU's bureaucratic excesses and insist that democratic legitimacy must remain rooted in the nation-state. Yet they often struggle to cooperate with one another. This raises a question that should interest Americans as much as Europeans: Can movements committed to national sovereignty build a stable international order if they cannot reconcile their own national differences? The answer reaches well beyond the European Parliament. It bears on the future of the transatlantic relationship and on whether Europe can ever become a genuine strategic partner of the United States.

Two Quarrels in One

The Franco-German exchange contained two disputes. The first is strategic. Marine Le Pen has spent years on a long-term strategy of normalization meant to make her party capable of winning national power. Parts of the AfD are still debating how ideological consistency, electoral compromise, and the responsibility of governing fit together. These are legitimate differences, and they are not necessarily irreconcilable.

The second dispute is more serious because it brings old national antagonisms back into play. For Germans and Frenchmen, Alsace-Lorraine is no harmless historical footnote. It recalls the very territorial conflicts whose overcoming made postwar reconciliation possible. The map was not an official AfD demand, but it showed how quickly historical irresponsibility can destroy political trust. Any credible defense of German sovereignty has to begin with unequivocal respect for French sovereignty, and the same holds the other way round. National sovereignty is not merely a right a nation claims for itself. It is a principle that must be recognized in others. Without that reciprocity, sovereignty decays into nationalism in its most destructive historical form.

Conviction and Action

Behind the quarrel lies a distinction every serious movement eventually faces, the one between political conviction and political action. A movement needs principles. Without them, it becomes just another instrument of power, bending its positions to the polls. But principles alone are not politics. Politics begins when convictions run into other interests, competing mandates, institutional constraints, and the need to decide. A party can be perfectly consistent in its declarations and remain powerless. Or it can reach government only to find that its compromises have destroyed the purpose for which it was founded.

Both dangers are real. Le Pen is trying to avoid the first by broadening her party's appeal. Her critics warn of the second by pointing to the risk of ideological surrender. Neither side can simply dismiss the other. What decides the matter is the difference between abandoning fundamental objectives and reconsidering particular policies in light of changed social realities. A movement that cannot tell the two apart will end up confusing ideological identity with political achievement.

This applies with special force in Germany, where the AfD's political exclusion has encouraged a peculiar habit. Self-definition sometimes matters more than the practical question of how parliamentary majorities can be built and used. But no party can measure its historical success by the purity of its opposition alone. Sooner or later it has to answer a harder question: What can it actually change?

The Right's Strategic Contradiction

At the European level, the contradiction is sharper still. The National Rally and the AfD share many objections to further EU centralization. Both stress national democratic authority, criticize parts of European migration and climate policy, and reject the idea that integration must only ever move in one direction. Yet they sit in separate groups in the European Parliament: the National Rally with Patriots for Europe and the AfD with Europe of Sovereign Nations. The split reflects real disagreements as well as the fallout of earlier controversies, and it gives the defenders of the existing order an obvious advantage.

The deeper problem, though, is conceptual rather than organizational. A Europe of sovereign nations cannot be a Europe in which every national movement demands that all the others adopt its own reading of national interest, social conservatism, foreign policy, or historical identity. France is not Germany. Poland is not Hungary. Italy is not Spain. France's nuclear-energy model is not Germany's energy system. Poland sees Russian power differently from Hungary, and Italy's Mediterranean priorities are not those of the Baltic states. These differences are not defects for a common ideology to correct. They are the realities of Europe, and they are exactly the realities that centralized European institutions so often fail to accommodate.

This is the paradox in its plainest form. If national-conservative movements cannot tolerate differences among sovereign nations, they reproduce the very political logic they criticize in Brussels. They would only replace supranational conformity with a conformity of their own. That would give Europe no alternative order, just another version of the same problem.

Failing Forward

The European Union's structural crisis is becoming harder to ignore. It faces economic stagnation, weak industrial competitiveness, geopolitical insecurity, and growing disputes over how authority is divided between Brussels and national capitals. Its habitual answer is more integration: more centralized decision-making, more common financial instruments, more executive coordination, and more power exercised above the national level. The assumption is that Europe suffers from too little integration.

But what if the reverse is increasingly true? The Union's legitimacy crisis may stem partly from its inability to accommodate the democratic diversity of its member states. Its institutional drive toward unity may itself create the resistance that then serves as the argument for still more centralization. Political scientists call this pattern failing forward: incomplete integration produces crises, and the crises produce pressure for further integration. The method solves immediate institutional problems while deepening the underlying legitimacy deficit.

Seen this way, the rise of national-conservative movements is not only a threat to European integration but also a response to its limits. Recognizing a problem, however, is not the same as solving it. The alternative cannot be an anti-Brussels coalition held together by shared resentment. It has to be a coherent institutional conception of Europe, and that demands more than ideological agreement. It demands a political culture capable of reconciling legitimate differences.

From Antagonism to Agonism

Political philosophy offers a useful distinction here. Antagonism treats opponents as enemies whose legitimacy is denied, while agonism treats them as legitimate competitors within a shared institutional order. The distinction matters within democratic nations and between them.

Europe's national-conservative parties do not need to become ideological twins. They need not hold identical views on abortion, marriage, citizenship, Russia, economic policy, or the proper size of the welfare state. What they need is more basic: mutual recognition of each other's legitimacy and a willingness to cooperate where their interests converge. That is not ideological indifference. It reflects what politics actually is, the art of turning principles into workable arrangements among people who do not share the same principles.

French and German national conservatives need not agree on every cultural question to stand together against further centralization. They do need to respect each other's sovereignty, historical sensitivities, and democratic mandates. That takes restraint, professionalism, and the ability to tell fundamental disagreements from negotiable ones. A movement that aspires to govern must be able to disagree without destroying the possibility of cooperation. That is not weakness but political maturity.

A Lesson Americans Already Know

American readers will recognize the problem. Their own conservative movement brings together national conservatives, constitutional conservatives, libertarians, economic populists, religious conservatives, and foreign-policy realists, and these traditions do not agree on everything. The movement works not because the differences have been eliminated but because it has developed ways for disagreement to coexist with collective action.

The American constitutional tradition offers a further insight. Federalism was never merely an administrative technique. It was an attempt to reconcile common political authority with legitimate diversity among the states. The European Union is not the United States, of course. Its nations have distinct languages, histories, political identities, and sovereign traditions that no American-style federal framework could simply absorb, and that difference is decisive. Europe should not imitate the American settlement by building a centralized European nation that does not exist. But it can learn from the principle beneath it: political unity must respect the legitimate autonomy of the communities it brings together.

In a previous essay for American Greatness, "After the Protectorate: America, Europe, and the Return of the Decision," I argued that America's changing strategic posture is forcing Europe to rediscover its capacity for political decision. For decades Europe could mistake procedural sophistication for geopolitical strength because American power underwrote its security. That arrangement is ending. Washington increasingly expects Europeans to take responsibility for their own security, economic competitiveness and strategic choices.

Brussels reads this as an argument for stronger central institutions. There is another possibility. A Europe of capable sovereign states could coordinate defense, deepen industrial cooperation, secure its external borders, build reliable energy systems and pursue common strategic projects without handing every consequential decision to Brussels. It would not be a collection of isolated states but a network of responsible nations cooperating on clearly defined interests and shared commitments. For the United States, that would be worth more than a rhetorically unified but strategically dependent European bureaucracy: European partners capable of making decisions, accepting responsibility and honoring commitments. Such a Europe has a demanding prerequisite, however. Those who advocate it must first show that they can cooperate themselves.

The Test of Political Maturity

This is why the quarrel between the AfD and the National Rally matters. It tests whether Europe's national-conservative movements are ready to move from opposition to responsibility, and the test has four parts.

The first is the unconditional recognition of existing borders and of the sovereignty of neighboring states. Historical grievances must never become weapons in present-day rivalries. Franco-German reconciliation remains one of postwar Europe's greatest achievements, and no serious vision of European sovereignty may put it at risk.

The second is the ability to tell ideological disagreement from strategic incompatibility. A dispute over social legislation need not prevent cooperation on institutional reform, and a difference over economic policy need not rule out common action on subsidiarity or the authority of national parliaments.

The third is realism about governing. Democratic politics means negotiation, compromise and responsibility for consequences. A movement that rejects every compromise will rarely govern, and one that accepts every compromise will eventually lose its identity. Political judgment consists in knowing the difference.

The fourth is a positive institutional model for Europe, because opposing Brussels is not enough. National conservatives need to say how Europe should actually work. Which responsibilities must stay national? Where is voluntary cooperation enough? Where do common security commitments require binding arrangements? How should disputes be settled when legitimate national interests diverge? Without credible answers, the existing institutions keep a powerful argument: whatever their flaws, they are the only available framework for collective action. That argument can be beaten only by offering a better framework.

Sovereignty as a Principle of Order

The deeper historical question is whether Europe can reconcile national self-government with continental cooperation. The old integration project tried to settle this tension by moving authority upward. National-conservative movements propose to move it back down. But decentralization alone is not enough. Sovereignty must become more than a political demand. It must become a principle of order.

That means taking other nations' rights as seriously as one's own. It means accepting political pluralism as a permanent feature of European life, putting negotiated cooperation in place of ideological uniformity, and understanding that European stability cannot depend on every government belonging to the same political family. After the elections of the coming years, Europe may well be governed by very different majorities, some conservative, some liberal, social democratic or nationalist, some pushing for deeper integration and others for the return of powers to national parliaments. A stable European order has to keep functioning despite these differences. Otherwise, the continent will simply lurch from one crisis of legitimacy to the next. This is the essential difference between an ideological movement and a governing project. The first wants to prove that it is right. The second must also prove that it can make political coexistence possible.

The Choice Before Europe and America

The United States has a legitimate interest in a stronger Europe, but strength should not be confused with centralization. Europe will not become a more reliable partner just because Brussels gains more authority over governments that increasingly lack popular support for the decisions imposed on them. Nor will it grow stronger if its national-conservative movements stay trapped in rivalries that make effective cooperation impossible.

The real alternative lies elsewhere: sovereign nations able to exercise power, defend their interests, respect one another and cooperate through institutions whose legitimacy rests on democratic consent. That is a harder task than either centralized integration or permanent opposition. It requires recovering something Europe's increasingly antagonistic political culture has largely forgotten: the ability to recognize a legitimate adversary without turning him into an enemy.

For those of us who believe in national sovereignty, this is the decisive challenge. We cannot credibly demand respect for the nation-state while failing to respect other nations. We cannot accuse Brussels of suppressing political diversity while insisting on ideological uniformity among ourselves. And we cannot claim to offer Europe a new political order unless we show that we are able to build one.

A Europe of sovereign nations will not emerge merely because Brussels loses authority. It will emerge only when sovereign nations, and the movements that represent them, learn to cooperate without surrendering their identities. That is the sovereignty paradox, and resolving it may be the most important test facing Europe's national-conservative movements. The future of Europe will not be decided solely by who wins the argument against Brussels. It will be decided by who can build a workable political order after that argument has been won.

Frank-Christian Hansel is a long-standing AfD politician with a background in political science, public administration after reunification, business consulting, and sustained leadership roles within the AfD both locally in Berlin and at the federal level. His political career includes executive party roles and parliamentary functions in the Berlin State Parliament.