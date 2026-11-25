Mayor Suggests Residents Eat More Kraft Dinner As City Unveils Biggest Property Tax Hike In Decades

Let them eat mac and cheese!

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada is under fire after suggesting eating more Kraft Dinner and less filet mignon while discussing a huge property tax hike that will wallop residents of the Canadian city next year.

The tone-deaf remarks came as her administration unveiled a 9.8% average residential property tax increase for 2027, the biggest hike in more than two decades.

In a Tuesday interview with Quatre95, Martinez Ferrada compared the city's budgetary challenges to those facing cash-strapped households.

"Maybe sometimes we'll eat a little more Kraft Dinner because, you know, we can't afford filet mignon," the mayor said in French.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada suggested eating more Kraft Dinner and less filet mignon while discussing the city's nearly 10% property tax hike. pic.twitter.com/emJbEDlwSB — CAPITAL (@Capitalnewsco) November 25, 2026

The Marie Antoinette-esque remark sparked a fierce backlash on social media, where furious residents blasted the mayor for appearing woefully out of touch with families struggling to put food on the table.

Adding insult to injury, the mayor had previously vowed to keep tax increases in line with inflation.

Montreal's new $8 billion budget will see municipal spending climb approximately 4.3%, with a new infrastructure maintenance tax alone tacking on 5.1% to residential property tax bills. Commercial property owners will be slapped with an average increase of 6.2%.

Within 24 hours, Martinez Ferrada was scrambling to clean up the mess.

The embattled mayor then claimed that she was trying to illustrate the tough spending decisions facing her administration, such as choosing between building new parks and fixing the city's pothole-riddled streets.

"Let's be honest, it was pretty tactless," Martinez Ferrada said. "What I meant was that when a city makes choices, it's the same as when you make personal choices. In this instance, the city has to choose between paying for new parks or filling potholes - and I'm going to choose filling potholes."