The Thanksgiving travel rush is well underway, with AAA projecting that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, including 72.9 million by car.
Following our earlier reporting on the powerful coastal storm threatening to unleash "travelmageddon" up and down the US East Coast, meteorologists now warn that the strongest winds could arrive on Thanksgiving Day along the I-95 corridor, from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast.
"It will definitely be the windiest on Thanksgiving Day," Weather Channel meteorologist Jordan Steele said earlier today.
Max Schuster, head of private forecaster Max Velocity, outlined another unwelcome surprise for holiday travelers and those gathering around the dinner table with friends and family: the Thanksgiving windstorm could trigger widespread power outages from the Jersey Shore and Delmarva to Long Island and Cape Cod, where gusts of 60 mph or more are expected.
Washington, D.C.-based NBC4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer described the approaching coastal system as a "MONSTER storm" and urged residents to prepare for potentially severe conditions.
Kammerer expects the storm to hit the DC-Baltimore metro area early Thanksgiving morning, with conditions deteriorating throughout the day. He forecasts 2 or more inches of rain and wind gusts north of 50 mph during the afternoon, raising the risk of uprooted trees and damaged power lines.
Farther inland, in America's heartland, meteorologist Ryan Maue expects a monster snowstorm to hit the Midwest from Thanksgiving through Black Friday.
Private weather forecaster BAM Weather also posted models showing accumulating snowfall across parts of Missouri and Illinois.
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The combination of high winds and rain along the East Coast and snow in the Midwest spells trouble for those traveling by plane or car on Thanksgiving Day.