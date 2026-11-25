"Monster Storm" Threatens Thanksgiving Travel Along I-95 Corridor, May Spark Widespread Power Outages

The Thanksgiving travel rush is well underway, with AAA projecting that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, including 72.9 million by car.

Following our earlier reporting on the powerful coastal storm threatening to unleash "travelmageddon" up and down the US East Coast, meteorologists now warn that the strongest winds could arrive on Thanksgiving Day along the I-95 corridor, from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast.

"It will definitely be the windiest on Thanksgiving Day," Weather Channel meteorologist Jordan Steele said earlier today.

“It will definitely be the windiest on Thanksgiving Day.”



Meteorologist Jordan Steele breaks down a powerful storm bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of 40 to 60+ mph to parts of the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/2XoZTwbf7p — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 24, 2026

Max Schuster, head of private forecaster Max Velocity, outlined another unwelcome surprise for holiday travelers and those gathering around the dinner table with friends and family: the Thanksgiving windstorm could trigger widespread power outages from the Jersey Shore and Delmarva to Long Island and Cape Cod, where gusts of 60 mph or more are expected.

Some families could be spending Thanksgiving dinner in the DARK this year.



The highest risk of power outages runs from the Jersey Shore and Delmarva to Long Island and Cape Cod, where gusts of 60 mph or more could bring down trees and power lines.



Outages are also possible… pic.twitter.com/i65UK3dPaE — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) November 24, 2026

Washington, D.C.-based NBC4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer described the approaching coastal system as a "MONSTER storm" and urged residents to prepare for potentially severe conditions.

Kammerer expects the storm to hit the DC-Baltimore metro area early Thanksgiving morning, with conditions deteriorating throughout the day. He forecasts 2 or more inches of rain and wind gusts north of 50 mph during the afternoon, raising the risk of uprooted trees and damaged power lines.

Farther inland, in America's heartland, meteorologist Ryan Maue expects a monster snowstorm to hit the Midwest from Thanksgiving through Black Friday.

Imagine getting 1 to 2 feet of snow on Thanksgiving and Black Friday along the Mississippi River including St. Louis?



Flagship European model producing "limit up" snowfall amounts. Nobody has seen anything like this before. https://t.co/xaBVu26RT3 pic.twitter.com/begxGbCaVW — Ryan Maue (@RyanWeather) November 24, 2026

Private weather forecaster BAM Weather also posted models showing accumulating snowfall across parts of Missouri and Illinois.

Good Morning! Our AM Mets are preparing to record a video discussing the latest trends with snowfall potential for WED PM - THU AM. Looking at snowfall totals (falling from the sky) can aid us is showing important trends!



This is the best price the BAM Weather App will be all… pic.twitter.com/TCcWPYaliC — BAM Weather (@bam_weather) November 24, 2026

Keeping tabs on El Niño...

Wondering why our Weather has been so extreme lately? Look no further than the Pacific Ocean.



Water Temperatures near the Galapagos Islands just hit a staggering 10°C above normal.



This is uncharted territory. We will hopefully never see temps like this again in our lifetime pic.twitter.com/Vweww1M35R — Brady Harris (@StormCat5_) November 24, 2026

The combination of high winds and rain along the East Coast and snow in the Midwest spells trouble for those traveling by plane or car on Thanksgiving Day.