Q3 GDP Revised Sharply Higher To 4.3% As AI Capex Sparks Biggest Investment Surge Since Covid

So much for the slowdown.

With Wall Street expecting a token upward revision to Q3 GDP, from 3.4% to 3.5% (Goldman was at 3.7%), this morning the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that in its second estimate the US economy grew at a 4.3% annualized rate in the third quarter, almost a full point above the advance print, nearly double the 2.2% pace of Q2, and, well, nowhere near what anyone was expecting.

GDP Q3 second estimate 4.3%, Exp 3.5% — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 25, 2026

It was also the strongest quarter since late 2023, and it arrived with oil still elevated, yields sharply higher and economic surveys slumping. Which begs the obvious question: where is all this growth coming from?

Regular readers already know the answer, because just last week we explained that AI now powers 65% of US GDP growth. Today's release makes that estimate look conservative.

What Changed In Four Weeks

According to the full release, the 0.9 point upward revision was led by investment, and within investment by intellectual property products, "notably software". Consumer spending was also revised up, to 4.2% from 3.8% (consensus was 3.9%), although the mix was less flattering: goods were revised higher on pharmaceuticals, recreational goods and vehicles, and gasoline, while services were revised lower, led by health care.

Here is how each bucket moved between the first and second estimate:

The final tally for the quarter, as shown in the chart below:

Personal consumption added 2.78 points to the 4.3% print, up from roughly 2.5 in the advance estimate

added 2.78 points to the 4.3% print, up from roughly 2.5 in the advance estimate Fixed investment added 2.10 points

added 2.10 points Change in private inventories added another 1.64 points

added another 1.64 points Government consumption added a modest 0.97 points

added a modest 0.97 points Net exports subtracted a whopping 3.21 points (exports roughly -0.6, imports roughly -2.6), the biggest trade drag since the tariff front-running of Q1 2025. More on this in a moment.

One detail that will get less airtime than it deserves: nominal GDP was revised up by only 0.6 points (to 6.2% from 5.6%), while real GDP was revised up by 0.9. The gap is the price index, with the GDP deflator sliding to 1.8% from 2.2% (consensus was 2.3%) and the gross domestic purchases price index revised down 0.3 points to 2.7%. In other words, about a third of today's "growth" surprise is a smaller inflation adjustment, and the BEA helpfully lists the BLS producer price index for software publishing among its new source data. Cheaper software on paper means more "real" software in GDP. Convenient.

Still, that leaves two thirds of the revision as actual spending, and almost all of it traces back to one place.

The Biggest Fixed Investment Surge Since Covid

Fixed investment grew at a 12.0% annualized rate in Q3, the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2020, when the economy was still bouncing off the lockdown lows. Unlike 2020, housing had nothing to do with it: residential investment was once again a drag, subtracting 0.7 points from the category's growth, which is what mortgage rates at these levels will do. Nonresidential investment contributed more than the entire 12%.

Zoom in on that blue bar and the picture gets even more lopsided. Nonresidential (i.e. business) investment soared at a 16.1% annualized rate, the most since the reopening quarter of Q3 2020, and this time all three of its components were pulling in the same direction:

Equipment contributed 8.2 points, or about half the total. Think servers, networking gear and everything else that goes inside the box.

contributed 8.2 points, or about half the total. Think servers, networking gear and everything else that goes inside the box. Intellectual property products contributed 5.2 points.

contributed 5.2 points. Structures contributed 1.8 points, the first meaningful positive contribution in more than a year, probably because data center construction has finally become large enough to offset the slump in every other kind of commercial building.

Napkin math: with fixed investment adding 2.10 points to GDP and housing subtracting, business investment alone was worth a little over 2 points, or roughly half of the entire 4.3% print. Add inventories and the broader investment line gets you to 3.7 points, or 87%.

Software Ate The GDP Report

Which brings us to the most remarkable chart in the release. Investment in intellectual property products grew at a 13.6% annualized rate, up from about 9% in Q2, and the third time in the past six quarters that the series has printed above 13%. Before the AI supercycle, one had to go back to the post-covid boom of 2021 and early 2022 to find numbers like that.

Of that 13.6%, software alone accounted for 8.9 points, or 65% (yes, that number again), with R&D adding 3.7 points and entertainment originals a rounding error:

This is the mirror image of the capex numbers the hyperscalers report every quarter, and it is precisely what Apollo's Torsten Slok was describing last week when he calculated that AI investment has added roughly 1.3 points to real GDP growth over the past three quarters, led by software and computers. We highlighted his math at the time:

AI investment added roughly 1.3 percentage points to real GDP growth over the last three quarters, or about 65% of the roughly 2% cumulative growth, led by software and computers, see chart below. These are gross figures that do not net out imports, so the net boost in the… pic.twitter.com/5H969uMQWb — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 22, 2026

After today's revision, both the numerator and the denominator of that calculation just got bigger.

The Leak: What Capex Giveth, Imports Taketh Away

Now for the part of the report nobody in Washington will be tweeting. Slok was careful to note that his figures are gross and do not net out imports, and Q3 shows why that caveat matters: imports subtracted roughly 2.6 points from growth, and total net trade subtracted 3.21, the most in six quarters.

That is no coincidence. A US data center is an import-heavy product: the GPUs are fabbed in Taiwan, the memory comes from Korea, and a good chunk of the servers are assembled in Asia and Mexico. Every dollar of that hardware shows up as a plus in equipment investment and a minus in net exports, and what is left for US GDP is mostly the software, the construction and the margin. We made the same point two weeks ago in the context of soaring memory prices:

Trump tolerated soaring memory costs as long as the AI supercycle meant hundreds of billions in capex would push up GDP and stonks even if it boosted the GDPs of China/Taiwan/Korea.



After the midterms and Jensengate, that's ending. https://t.co/mJs9JWMznP — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 13, 2026

Put differently, final sales to private domestic purchasers, the cleanest read on underlying demand, were revised up to a blistering 5.8% from 4.9%. The gap between that 5.8% and the 4.3% headline is, for the most part, the AI supply chain's invoice.

The rest of the report was almost boring by comparison. Real gross domestic income rose 4.4%, confirming the output number for once, and corporate profits from current production increased by $206.0BN, a healthy number that is nonetheless barely half the $384.0BN jump in Q2.

One Engine, Borrowed Fuel

So what does a 4.3% economy mean for a Fed that is already hiking? Nothing good for those hoping Kevin Warsh is almost done. Yes, Q3 core PCE was unrevised at a tame 2.5% and headline PCE at just 2.1% (down from 5.0% in Q2), but that is already stale: this morning's October data showed PCE inflation back up to 3.8% Y/Y. Goldman, which expects 25bp hikes in both December and March, just got a growth number that makes that call look easy.

The bigger issue is what happens when the one engine sputters. Goldman's chief economist Jan Hatzius warned a month ago in his "Global Views: Downside Growth Risks" note (available to pro subs) that the AI investment impulse has peaked and will fade through 2027, and as we have been warning since last October, the buildout is being funded with an ever larger pile of debt that now competes with Uncle Sam for the same buyers. Strip out business investment and inventories, and today's blockbuster 4.3% is a consumer buying more drugs and gasoline, a government doing what governments do, and a trade deficit.

The bulls will say that a 16% surge in business investment is exactly what a productivity boom looks like in its early innings. Maybe. The more likely reading is that the US economy now has one engine, it runs on borrowed money, and a good part of what it buys comes off a boat. For now the engine is running hot, which is great news for Q3 GDP and rather less so for anyone hoping the Fed stops hiking.

The third and final estimate of Q3 GDP is due on December 23. At this rate, we wouldn't rule out a 5-handle.

Much more in the full Goldman "Global Views: Downside Growth Risks" note, available to pro subs.