Refuse To Use A Classmate's Pronouns? UK Bill Could Take Your 10-Year-Old Away

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

The draft Conversion Practices Bill now before Parliament in the U.K. contains no minimum age for prosecution.

In a Free Speech Union interview, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, and the organization itself have pointed out the practical result: a child as young as ten who refuses to use another child's preferred pronouns could trigger a safeguarding investigation.

The consequences, they note, could extend to that child being removed from their own parents.

The Conversion Practices Bill is deeply troubling.



If a parent questions their child's gender identity, their child could be taken away from them.



But another less discussed risk is what could happen if a child refuses to affirm another child's chosen identity.



In England and... pic.twitter.com/1cYeRAgGAJ — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) November 24, 2026

The age of criminal responsibility in England and Wales is ten. The draft bill's definition of an "abusive conversion practice" is broad enough, critics argue, to capture ordinary refusals to use preferred names or pronouns when those refusals cause "distress."

Falkner has previously warned that parents themselves could face jail for simply asking whether a child really wants to change gender or for refusing to fund medical steps.

The bill is still in draft form and under pre-legislative scrutiny. Its supporters say it only targets abusive attempts to suppress a person's sexual orientation or transgender identity.

Falkner and others, including in a Policy Exchange report she co-authored, say the drafting is so wide that it risks criminalizing good-faith parental conversations, ordinary school interactions, and even questions from other children. The report described the draft as "a piece of proposed legislation of exceptionally low quality."

In the UK, earlier guidance told schools that children as young as four can change gender, and parents who question the process have faced the threat of multi-year jail terms.

The government has said the bill will not criminalize ordinary parenting or the use of sex-based pronouns. Falkner and the Free Speech Union argue that the drafting does not match the assurance.

This stuff is also rampant in some US States.

School districts have maintained secret files so that parents continue to see the legal name while staff use preferred pronouns in the building.

The Department of Justice has opened probes into 36 Illinois districts for exactly that practice.

California has placed parents at risk of losing custody for refusing to affirm.

And in one case the state seized a girl after her Catholic parents refused to call her a boy.