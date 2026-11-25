Soros-Backed Kim Gardner Used Public Money To Pay For Her Last Ethics Scandal. Now She's Disbarred

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to disbar Kim Gardner, the former St. Louis circuit attorney. Gardner paid off the penalty from her last ethics case with taxpayer money and then misled the court about where it came from, the judges found.

Writing for the court, Judge Mary R. Russell said Gardner's rule violations alone would not automatically warrant disbarment, but that "the combination of her misappropriation of public funds and misrepresentations to this Court, along with her status as a public official and her disciplinary history, clearly warrant her disbarment."

The penalty dates to 2022, when Gardner admitted violating ethics rules in her 2018 prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens, including failing to turn over evidence to his lawyers. The court reprimanded her, fined her $750 and ordered her to pay the costs of the disciplinary case.

After paying that bill with personal checks, Gardner had her office's employees reimburse her $5,004.33 out of the circuit attorney's contingent fund, money that went into her personal bank account. In October 2024 she admitted misusing the public funds in a pretrial diversion agreement with federal prosecutors, who deferred prosecution for 18 months and required her to repay the money.

"By sending this Court checks from her personal funds while reimbursing herself with public monies from the contingent fund, she plainly intended to deceive this Court as to the source of the funds," Russell wrote.

Gardner argued the fees arose from her work as circuit attorney. The court pointed to the state law governing the fund, which covers expenses incurred in the "proper and vigorous prosecution" of the office's duties, and held that fees and costs for her own professional misconduct fall outside it.

Her lawyers also said she relied on an ethics attorney's opinion before seeking the reimbursement. The court found that his opinion "was equivocal about the ultimate question of whether Gardner could be reimbursed from public monies in the contingent fund," and that it did not relieve her of her own duty to follow the ethics rules. Her attorneys, Ron Sullivan and Maurice Foxworth, had called the case selective enforcement in a brief last year: "There is no precedent for disciplining an elected St. Louis circuit attorney in the manner she has been treated."

A disciplinary hearing panel had recommended only another public reprimand. All seven judges rejected that and took her license instead.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, whose office under her predecessor Andrew Bailey sued to remove Gardner in 2023, said "The consequences of corruption do not expire."

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just disbarred the disgraced, Soros-funded prosecutor Kim Gardner, who was previously forced out of office.



The consequences of corruption do not expire.



When an official abandons their oath and refuses to prosecute criminals, this office will ensure... — Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway (@AGCHanaway) November 24, 2026

Gardner resigned in May 2023 as Bailey's removal case moved forward and after a judge sanctioned her office over withheld evidence in a double-murder case. She called the removal effort politically and racially motivated. A January 2025 state audit found she spent 34.5 working days, about seven weeks, on nursing school coursework during business hours while in office.

She has since left the state: as of April she was working as a nursing fellow at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, FOX 2 reported.