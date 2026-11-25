Sorry, But We Still Have More 2026 To Go

By Michael Every of Rabobank

Sorry, but we still have more 2026 to go.

We face more tariffs.

The US is reported to be close to imposing new tariffs on its biggest trading partners after Section 301 USTR investigations over alleged excess manufacturing capacity and industrial subsidies. We must now wait and see what levels they will be set, but the rumour is that they will be higher on China than on others like the EU and Japan [ZH: we got the actual numbers this morning].

The Irish proposed UK ‘partner’ status for the export of cars to the bloc rather than being left outside a coming ’Made in Europe’ tariff wall. Middle powers Japan and South Korea, NATO member Turkey, and close neighbor Morocco are currently not being offered the same deal. Another report says the UK didn’t turn up to the last Pacific trade bloc CPPTP meeting, which it joined post-Brexit, suggesting the government has a new geostrategic compass. However, the UK public also get a say, again; on which note, Reform UK leader Farage suggested he could appeal to President Le Pen, were she to win, to block Britain rejoining the EU. Again.

On a far more contested front, the European Commission’s Jørgensen underlined the bloc won't return to Russian energy regardless of US-led peace talks. Yet that’s as Polling Europe shows 62% of the public asked in all 27 members states are open to resuming Russian gas imports, 32% after the Ukraine war ends and 30% before it does.

Forward-looking inflation indicators continue to shrug this off for now, unlike during the 2025 tariff panic. Yet Australian October CPI today rose 0.5% m-o-m vs. 0.4% expected to hit 4.9% y-o-y vs. 4.7% consensus. Indeed, the Australian Financial Review has an opinion piece which states ‘It’s too late for Jim Chalmers to fix inflation’ and that “Modern Labor repeatedly ignored economists’ warnings that its runaway spending on so-called cost-of-living relief, the care economy, subsidies and anti-productivity policies did not respect the inflation dragon.” Today has the US personal income and spending and key core PCE deflator data that the Fed looks at. Let’s see what that has to say. There’s also the Fed’s Beige Book, which might have a word or two about inflation.

We face more threatened attacks on energy ahead.

NBC claims sources say Trump admin officials are debating targeting Iran’s leaders again to try to end the war. Israel’s caretaker defence minister again warned Iran is developing chemical weapons and that the IDF is ready to strike, preferably with CENTCOM; he also claimed Iran is trying to kill Trump and PM Netanyahu; that Syria’s President Sharaa is an “enemy”; and that Lebanon is collaborating with (rather than powerless to act vs.) Hezbollah. Elsewhere, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen issued an evacuation warning for Houthi-held Hodeida port while they threatened to hit Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports in response. Elsewhere, Putin said retaliation is “inevitable” after Ukraine hit Russian oil refineries yet again.

Energy markets continue to shrug this all off for now, with even crack spreads declining notably from their recent peak. Yet how much ‘geopolitics’ would it take to see a sharp reversal on that front? Obviously, the timing of any such incident, its scale, as well as its potential duration would all matter hugely. That said, some of the tail risks we face tick all those boxes.

We still face more warnings of the need for expensive resilience.

US military shortfalls are well known, as are its large fiscal deficits, debts, and a soon-to-be divided White House and Congress: that’s as the US flags a potential ability to build large structures in orbit, rather than lifting them by rocket (where SpaceX already leads); and as a major national security report called on Congress to officially designate space as America's 17th critical infrastructure sector, placing satellite systems alongside essential services like electricity, banking and telecommunications.

A UK military watchdog underlined more investment is needed as the government warned suppliers to Ukraine over Russian sabotage attempts: that’s as a state report and Labour MPs told the PM to make it easier to claim benefits, which for working-age people already cost twice the defence budget. The US warned that only half of Canada’s already-small military is usable at any given time due to long-term under-spending.

Europe’s need for rearmament is equally clear, as Poland said even peace in Ukraine won’t end the threat of Russian grey zone attacks in Europe: yet Germany and France were both just warned against breaching EU fiscal rules.

As China’s fourth, bigger, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is nearing completion, the Philippines’ armed forces are reportedly training to secure the Luzon Strait, and Australian PM Albanese sealed a new defence treaty with the Solomon Islands after the latter dumped a 2022 pact with Beijing.

We then see this flow back into more impetus for tariffs and industrial policy.

Ford is in talks with the Pentagon to supply it with military vehicles; Japan is drawing on its auto suppliers to shift from horsepower to firepower as part of a major arms buildup – the only question is into which weapons platforms. China is meanwhile ramping up a campaign to electrify the world's trucking fleet: besides being green and reducing the need for diesel, which two ongoing wars underline can be an Achilles’ heel for many, this would also help it dominate global supply chains and exports even more,… while leaving less auto horsepower convertible into firepower in other economies when needed.

We face more wild headlines that can matter hugely to markets even if not about them.

As hacks of firms and even the FBI and CIA continue, Axios reports unreleased AI models at OpenAI and Anthropic are becoming so powerful many employees believe they can no longer be safely released . Indeed, there is debate about whether frontier models should stop being made public or even used at all. Yet Axios says insiders fear profits will take priority over safety. Recall the Anthropic IPO warned of a potential “existential risk to humanity” – yet some are more worried about its share price being below the level it floated at. Because markets.

Meanwhile, the BBC says, ‘ Pope Francis' diary reveals claims he saw the devil three times ’, noting, “a 2021 entry lists the late pontiff as having three visions of the devil: once from a car, another "in the choir loft" during Mass, and a third during a meeting with Vatican officials…. "I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice," Francis wrote, recalling one of the visions…. "He looked at me with flaming eyes... They were like flashes of fire."”

I leave it to readers to do their own practical and eschatological thinking, but note Pascal, one of the fathers of risk modelling, had his own logical view on that subject.