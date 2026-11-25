Sorry, But You Can't Park There

An Amazon Prime Air delivery drone crashed onto the roof of a home in Huntington Woods this week, a neighborhood located about 15 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the 80-pound MK30 commercial delivery drone had just delivered a bottle of shampoo to a customer when it struck a fiber-optic cable, spiraled out of control, became entangled in a power line, and landed on a nearby garage.

Amazon spokesman Jack Stelzner confirmed that a drone had landed on a resident's "shed," describing such incidents as extremely rare.

"Anytime a delivery does not go as planned, we investigate what happened," Stelzner said. He didn't say whether Amazon would halt service in the area following the crash.

The local outlet said the National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information about the incident and has yet to say whether it will open an investigation.

Officials remove an Amazon delivery drone from a Huntington Woods garage roof in the first known crash in metro Detroit.

Read more: https://t.co/MArvA1hyJk pic.twitter.com/JpvaOATtzs — Detroit Free Press (@freep) November 22, 2026

This would mark the first publicly reported Amazon drone incident in southeast Michigan since Prime Air launched deliveries from its Hazel Park and Pontiac facilities last year. The service operates at 18 sites across 10 states, delivering packages within a 7.5-mile radius of each site.

Amazon's pitch is convenience for consumers. But the tradeoff is the risk of an 80-pound delivery drone striking an overhead object and crashing down, raising questions about why obstacle-avoidance systems didn't detect utility lines.