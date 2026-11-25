Texas' First Data-Center Permit After The Freeze Went To SpaceX's $24B Starbase Project

Authored by Michael Kern via OilPrice.com,

Abbott's September permit freeze ended in practice on Nov. 16, when TCEQ resumed normal review, and Hinojosa has promised a pause of her own after taking office Jan. 19.

ERCOT's 474 GW queue is mostly hypothetical: the state's own regulator says much of that load won't come, and the audit reports are targeted for Dec. 10.

What's actually getting built has its own power and a customer, from Stargate's six of eight buildings to Chevron's grid-free Microsoft plant, while Abilene rents are up nearly 50%.

The first data center permit Texas issued after lifting its freeze appears to have gone to SpaceX, for a $24 billion project at Starbase, Politico reported. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had gone back to normal permit review on Nov. 16, after being told that ERCOT, the grid operator, had finished gathering community-impact information for its audit. Gov. Greg Abbott's September letter had tied the pause to that audit, and ERCOT's reports aren't targeted until Dec. 10, so the restart came weeks early.

Abbott effectively froze new data center grid connections in August, then told the agency in September to stop issuing air and other permits for the same projects, and within days it had mailed preliminary approvals for three gas-fired power projects meant to supply data centers, according to a FracTracker and Public Citizen report. "No permits have been approved," Abbott's press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, said.

So where does Texas' data center boom go from here? I started with a hunch that West Texas, with its wind and its cheap gas, was about the best place in the country to build this stuff without bothering anyone. Some of that held up. I'd like the buildout to work, and to work sustainably, since a boom that goes off a cliff doesn't do much for anyone, the people who use AI included. My read after checking is that it isn't dying so much as being renegotiated, in public, with the bill finally on the table.

474 gigawatts of maybe

Most of what gets called the boom is a number in a queue. ERCOT's large-load queue stands at 474 gigawatts, more than five times the grid's all-time peak demand of a little over 90 gigawatts. Thomas Gleeson, who chairs the Public Utility Commission, said on a podcast in June that the projections are extremely high and that "a lot of that load will not actually come here." ERCOT's chief executive, Pablo Vegas, had said in April that the forecast ran higher than the growth he expected. Senate Bill 6, signed last year, now requires applicants to prove they control a site and to cover most of the grid upgrades they need, and it makes them accept being cut off during an emergency. They also have to disclose duplicate requests elsewhere in Texas, which tells you something about how the queue got to 474.

The audit is supposed to sort the real from the hypothetical. ERCOT told the commission on Nov. 5 that 93% of companies had answered its information requests, and the full findings aren't public. The law firm Gibson Dunn, which has been tracking the calendar, lists Dec. 10 as the target for ERCOT's reports and Dec. 17 for the commission's meeting on them.

Six of eight buildings

Oracle told investors on Sept. 10 that six of the Abilene campus's eight buildings had been delivered, which Epoch AI converts to 618 megawatts. Epoch estimates the last two came online around Nov. 1, though Oracle hasn't confirmed it.

How many jobs that buys depends on who is counting. Oracle representatives have said the project will provide 1,000 long-term jobs and that Abilene will collect about $30 million a year even after a tax abatement. The Texas Tribune, as I noted in an earlier piece, put the number of people needed to run the campus at about 100. Abilene's sales tax revenue was running 34% ahead of last year through May, as I reported, so someone is getting paid. Misty Mayo, who runs the Development Corporation of Abilene, said in a promotional video that the new tax revenue is helping pay for roads, downtown revitalization and schools.

KUT's reporting from August shows where some of it is going. Average rent in Abilene has climbed to almost $2,600 a month, up nearly 50% in a year by Zillow's numbers, and by that measure renting is now cheaper on average in Austin. Abilene Christian University said in June that more than 100 incoming students had no housing for the fall, blaming a rental market where student properties are being sold or converted to short-term rentals. Michael Prado, a case manager at the Abilene Hope Haven shelter, has lived in town for more than 20 years and said he has never seen rents like this. Placing a client in a home used to take a little over a month and can now take up to six. Some of his callers are data center workers who were let go and are stuck in town.

Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley, speaking to KTXS in June, pointed to water restrictions negotiated for Stargate and thousands of housing units and RV spaces approved for the influx. He also said counties can't pass a data center moratorium without permission from the state. Hill County tried and reversed itself after a developer threatened a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, and Crowley said Taylor County would "likely lose that lawsuit" if it tried the same thing. If the state enacted one, he said, he'd look at supporting it if his constituents wanted that.

The land the wind built

When Horse Hollow went up in 2006 it was the largest wind farm on earth, and 421 turbines have spun there since across nearly 47,000 acres of leased ranch country, with cattle grazing underneath. Those leases went for pennies on the dollar compared with other land. Twenty years later the same stretch of Texas is selling something else, which I called "land with power still attached to it." The median asking price in Taylor County is $10,825 an acre, according to Land.com listings, more than double the statewide rural average. AES is rebuilding its Buffalo Gap wind farm, swapping in new turbines, about 60% fewer of them, for the same maximum output of 526.5 megawatts, which makes it a repower, not an expansion. The company expects it back online in 2027 and says it will employ 17 people long term.

My other assumption was that all that open ground meant solar, and here the area has a quirk I wouldn't have guessed. Enbridge is building an 8,000-acre, $1.1 billion solar farm about 35 miles from Abilene that was first planned as wind, I reported, until airspace conflicts with Dyess Air Force Base pushed it to solar. Meanwhile the generation queue has tilted the other way. Gas passed wind there for the first time since January 2016, the Texas Tribune reported in May, and a Lawrence Berkeley researcher, Joseph Rand, said the "low-hanging fruit has been picked over" for wind. A University of Texas professor, David Spence, said the data centers' appetite for round-the-clock power probably excited a lot of gas developers.

The ranchers and the power lines

I figured ranchers would take the check, and plenty will. What I hadn't weighed is that a lease on a pasture and a 765-kilovolt line across it are separate negotiations. The Texas Tribune's August reporting on the proposed lines for West Texas starts from a demand number: the zone's average demand grew 12.3% in 2025, twice the 6.1% statewide, and congestion inside it rose 27%, according to the commission's market monitor, Potomac Economics. The politics turn on a 2023 law that cut the commission's time to consider a line from 365 days to 180. After a House hearing, a bipartisan group of 30 representatives asked the commission to deny the applications, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was among those asking it to reject the lines outright. Mark Bell, who leads the trade group for the utilities that would build them, said that process isn't sufficient for landowners on lines this long, which is an odd thing for a transmission lobbyist to concede. The people who want the lines built have a reason of their own. An ERCOT executive testified in July that rolling blackouts were possible in the Permian Basin by summer 2027, and Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, described the region as running on a "patchwork of portable generators." As of the Tribune's report, Abbott hadn't publicly weighed in on the lines.

Gas worth less than nothing

Chevron's version of the boom doesn't need the grid at all. It has a 20-year deal to supply Microsoft with 2.67 gigawatts of gas-fired generation in Reeves County, near Pecos, with power expected in 2028 and a final investment decision due by year-end. Jeff Gustavson, who runs Chevron New Energies, told Fortune that officials in Austin had made clear data centers must "bring your own power." The plant is built behind the meter, so it needs no grid hookup, and Fortune noted that is why it can move ahead while Abbott's interconnection freeze was holding up grid projects. Reeves County has about 4,000 households spread over 2,600 square miles.

Waha, the Permian's main gas hub, traded negative on 118 of the first 131 trading days this year, meaning drillers paid to get rid of gas, and a power plant at the wellhead turns that into a customer.

What it doesn't clearly do is soak up flared gas, which is how projects like this are sometimes pitched. Nobody has shown it for Chevron's, and Permian flaring intensity fell nearly 10% from 2023 to 2024 anyway, mostly because new pipelines such as Matterhorn Express gave the gas a market. I had assumed flared gas was the obvious fuel for this. The evidence points more to gas that's cheap because the pipes are full.

RBC Capital Markets counts about 38 gigawatts of announced behind-the-meter gas capacity in Texas, and announcements aren't customers. Fortune noted that Fermi's Project Matador, Pacifico Energy's GW Ranch and Energy Abundance's Data City all lack customers for now. A bitcoin mine that already had power has done better. Galaxy Digital bought the roughly 180-megawatt Helios mine in West Texas from Argo Blockchain in 2022 and has since delivered 133 megawatts of data center capacity to CoreWeave under a 15-year lease. Its founder, Mike Novogratz, now describes Galaxy as "half a data-center company and half a digital-assets company."

Until Sept. 1, 2027

Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat, ousted Abbott on Nov. 3 to become the first Democrat elected governor in more than three decades, after promising to pause data center approvals until the Legislature passes new protections. She told Fox's Bret Baier last week that she doesn't expect the companies to leave Texas. "I don't hate data centers," she said, and she added that what she hates is how they're taking advantage of Texans right now. She also told Baier she looks forward to working with Elon Musk, whose SpaceX is the company behind that Starbase data center. Hinojosa and the incoming lieutenant governor both called for a special session on data centers during the campaign, Gibson Dunn noted. Abbott didn't call one. The Legislature convenes Jan. 12, Hinojosa takes office Jan. 19, bills can be filed until March 12 and the session ends May 31. Repeal of the data center sales tax exemption has authors in both parties, and the law firm Foley reports that Sen. Joan Huffman, who chairs Senate Finance, had 23 of the Senate's 31 members signed on to hers. Sen. Judith Zaffirini's Senate Bill 36 would bar data centers from certain local tax abatements. Democrats control the House and Republicans the Senate, and Gibson Dunn expects data centers to be one of the few places the two chambers genuinely overlap.

My own test for "dead" was whether Texas turns toxic for the buildout, and none of this looks like that. A project got an air permit within days of the agency resuming review, and the incoming governor says she expects the industry to stay. The other side of the ledger is real, though. BloombergNEF estimated that Abbott's interconnection freeze alone could delay about 20% of the U.S. data center pipeline, and more if it dragged into next year. What Hinojosa can do on her own is vaguer than the campaign line. She can name new chairs of the Public Utility Commission and the environmental agency immediately and could appoint a majority of both commissions within her first year, though recess appointees need two-thirds of the Senate to be confirmed. Abbott's directives last only as long as the next governor allows, Gibson Dunn's lawyers wrote, and they never formally declared a moratorium, so hers would be the first. Its form, scope and length won't be known until she signs it.

Anything the Legislature passes this spring generally won't take effect until Sept. 1, 2027. In Abilene, Michael Prado, the Hope Haven case manager, said it can already take up to six months to place a client in a home.