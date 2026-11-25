This Is Why Democrats Freaked Out Over DOGE: USAID's Own Files Confirm Biden's Global Censorship Machine

The Trump administration has dumped 248 internal USAID files onto the shuttered agency's website, and the trove of memos, emails, briefings and videos lays out how the Biden-era aid agency worked with Meta, YouTube, Google and a web of contractors to police what the world could say online.

Edward Coristine, the DOGE staffer known as "Big Balls," announced the release Tuesday night, pointing readers to USAID.gov, where the full set sits in a roughly 1.1-gigabyte download. The page says previous administrations used the agency to push "a radical agenda at odds with American values," and that the files are out "in the interest of transparency and accountability."

Now on https://t.co/6gJOBD71q1, you can read internal memos and communications showing how the agency actually operated behind the sceneshttps://t.co/00IvZvG4dD — Edward Coristine (@as400495) November 25, 2026

ENTER ORWELL: Found in one of the files, a recording that states: "If you can identify neutral parties within government to partner with, then bringing in the fact-checking piece to debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners, again, just grafts onto existing programming," the presenter says, after calling the "greatest advantage" of working through fact-checkers and investigative journalists the chance "to do this work in closed spaces."

NEW - USAID files: The purpose of "fact-checkers" is to "debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners"; all this is done in "closed spaces." pic.twitter.com/EogpczhTdv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 25, 2026

"Defund. Downrank. Deplatform."

The files include an August 2022 concept note from the Global Disinformation Index, the British group behind an advertiser blacklist of news sites. Its proposed interventions for the platforms were "Defund," "Downrank" and "Deplatform," and it boasted that its list of more than 2,500 sites was built into the systems of 13 ad-tech companies. GDI's co-founders had been introduced to USAID two months earlier by an official at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, who called GDI "the best organization I know."

A February 22, 2022 memo to then-Administrator Samantha Power argued that USAID should "co-own" the government's foreign disinformation work, and described a roughly 20-person Information Domain Task Team.

Power's door was open to Silicon Valley's top brass: the files hold a meeting request from then-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, a request for a sit-down with Meta's Nick Clegg, and readouts of Power's meetings with Meta's president of global affairs and Microsoft's Brad Smith.

Trusted flaggers

In an August 17, 2022 email about YouTube's Trusted Flagger program, an executive at USAID contractor Internews wrote that USAID was likely funding many staff around the world to flag content to the platforms through trusted-partner programs, and declined to hand over a list of the partners' contacts. Data Republican, combing the files, counted USAID-funded social media "monitors" in 20 countries.

Only started to look, but insane stuff in those files:



ㆍUSAID was funding social media "monitors" in 20 countries and flagging content to tech platforms

ㆍUSAID was drafting partnership language with Facebook to prevent "destabilizers" in political transition

ㆍSamantha Power... https://t.co/UVGy6yDVgG pic.twitter.com/aRuiFOXjA0 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

A draft partnership with Facebook sought streamlined access to the company's tools, ad credits, CrowdTangle and its Trusted Partner channel, while an undated "Big Tech Engagement Action Plan" proposed a private "inclusion list" of approved organizations that would get preferential treatment on the platforms. That idea, the plan itself notes, drew objections inside the State Department over free expression.

End Wokeness pulled two lines from a 2022 seminar in the archive: "Highlighting migrant crime = disinfo" and "Disinformation is NOT true or false."

From the USAID Files (2022 seminar):



"Highlighting migrant crime = disinfo"



"Disinformation is NOT true or false" pic.twitter.com/k98yItRMl2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2026

"FOIA+ or litigation lens"

By the time Missouri v. Biden produced an injunction against the administration's pressure on social media companies, USAID was circulating talking points for staff. Staff were told to check with counsel before engaging the platforms, and to put a "FOIA+ or litigation lens on" what they wrote.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, who brought that case as Missouri's attorney general, said USAID was one of the agencies the lawsuit exposed.

I exposed the federal government and NGO Censorship Industrial Complex in the MO v. Biden lawsuit.



USAID was one of the agencies we exposed.



They were so involved in trying to get social media platforms to censor speech on their behalf that their lawyers needed to send out... pic.twitter.com/mNnrnuS719 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 25, 2026

Wall Street Apes, who said he went through all 248 files, put the programs' spending in the hundreds of millions, listing $79.8 million for Russian-language TV and digital content in Ukraine, $75 million for an Internews media program there, $20 million for OCCRP's investigative reporting across Europe and Eurasia, and a proposed $300 million "Countering Chinese Influence Fund."

I went through all 248 files in the new USAID Files that were just released. Here is a list of all the "disinformation" and "information integrity" programs your tax money was really being spent on:



- $358M US 2021 foreign media "disinformation" spending (USAID 72%)

- $158M... pic.twitter.com/0qrgDgfwwn — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 25, 2026

Tim Pool posted a file he said showed "Youtube conspired with the Government to suppress dissent."

Youtube conspired with the Government to suppress dissent pic.twitter.com/vKkd6LZu5c — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 25, 2026

When DOGE shut the agency down, Rep. Ro Khanna and other Democrats said the closure "cost lives." Data Republican's verdict, after the files dropped, was that "USAID was a global regime change machine," and Elon Musk, who led the DOGE effort that took the agency apart, replied with one word.

USAID was formally shuttered after a court victory, its remaining programs folded into the State Department. The files run from a 2013 spreadsheet of Facebook pages in Sri Lanka to emails and briefers from 2024, Power's last full year running the agency.