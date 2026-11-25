Trump Moves To Rebuild Tariff Wall Against China, EU, & 12 Others; Catching Investors Off Guard

A risk-off tone dominated US equity futures this morning, with Nasdaq futures falling nearly 3% and Nvidia sliding more than 5% to around $147.55.

The prospect of additional tariffs on major US trading partners weighed on sentiment Tuesday afternoon. Details released Wednesday morning clarified that the proposed tariff rate on Chinese imports would rise to 20%, with a potential increase to 40% if trade talks with Washington break down, according to a Bloomberg report.

The proposed tariffs follow an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the Trump administration to respond to foreign trading practices it deems unfair. The administration has warned that overproduction in various targeted economies harms America's industrial base.

The proposals remain subject to public comment and negotiations, with final action as soon as January. Rates are expected to remain the same, according to the report.

The targeted economies move beyond China and include Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Switzerland, and a broad group of Southeast Asian manufacturing hubs. Measures against Mexico and Norway remain under consideration.

In total, the proposed new measures cover 14 trading partners.

Here's a breakdown of the proposed rates (via BBG):

China: 20% (stacked on top of the 2018 Section 301 tariffs)

EU: 15% net of MFN

South Korea: 15% net of MFN

Japan: 15% net of MFN

Thailand: 18%

Vietnam: 20% "if deal"

Switzerland: 15% net of MFN

Singapore: 10%

India: 17% "if deal"

Brazil: A proposed 10% tariff on finished aircraft, intended to "help bring Brazil to the table"

"Some investors might have been caught off guard by news that the administration is on track to release more tariffs, but the key question about the administration unveiling new tariffs from the Section 301 overcapacity investigation has never been an issue of whether but when," Evercore analysts Sarah Bianchi and Karlin wrote in a note.

Renewed tariff uncertainty and the selloff in AI stocks have darkened market sentiment during a holiday trading week marked by thin liquidity. Notably, the announcement of new tariffs following an overcapacity probe comes ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami in mid-December.